Trips for Kids celebrates $104,400 in Ontario Trillium Foundation grants

(The staff of Trips for Kids Ottawa were pleased to receive funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation at a celebration event held at école Franco-Ouest in Bell’s Corners. The program also runs at the Frederick Banting Alternative Program Secondary School in Stittsville. Photos: Trips for Kids)

In late October, the team of Trips for Kids Ottawa (TFKO) gathered to celebrate $104,400 in funding they received from the Ontario government through two Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) grants which were used to support the organization’s programs through strategic planning and equipment purchases.

The event was held at Franco-Ouest in Bell’s Corners. Trips for Kids Ottawa also runs this program out of Frederick Banting Secondary Alternate Program in Stittsville. All TFKO programs rely on the generous support of donors.

“Whether it’s helping people learn new things, connect with their community, or simply have fun, organizations like Trips for Kids Ottawa deliver experiences that make a difference,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “That’s why grant support through the Ontario Trillium Foundation is so important. This funding will help ensure they remain at the heart of the community for decades to come.”

In January 2024, Trips for Kids received an $84,900 Resilient Communities Fund grant to support the development of marketing and strategic planning, as well as providing administrative support. Thanks to this support, Trips for Kids has been able to increase the number of low-income and new to Canada youth we serve, and helped improve our marketing efforts. Finally, the grant also supported improvements to the website which has had an immense impact on the growth of the organization.

In June 2024, Trips for Kids was also awarded a $19,500 Capital grant which funded the purchase 10 new mountain bikes and 20 helmets for youth, creating more opportunities for program participation and expanding out outreach.

(Volunteers from Trips for Kids attended the October funding announcement)

Trips for Kids Ottawa is a charity dedicated to providing outdoor recreation opportunities for Ottawa’s disadvantaged youth through mountain biking and skating. Our goal is to break down barriers to participation, encourage leadership, build community, and foster a connection with nature for those who may not otherwise have the opportunity.

Since 2014, Trips for Kids Ottawa (TFKO) has been a registered charity serving over 350 youth in the Ottawa and Carleton Place area. TFKO is dedicated to creating positive change within the community and create new opportunities for underserved youth. To learn more, visit https://www.tripsforkidsottawa.ca/.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested more than $110M into 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

Trips for Kids Ottawa’s mission is to enrich the lives of youth who are economically disadvantaged, new-to-Canada, at-risk, or living with disabilities in our community. We strive to bring positive change by providing free outdoor recreational activities like biking, skating, and snowshoeing. Our goal is to break down barriers to participation, encourage leadership, build community, and foster a connection with nature for those who may not otherwise have the opportunity.