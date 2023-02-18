Two Starlight synchronized skating teams will represent Ontario at the 2023 Skate Canada Cup in Calgary

(The Intermediate Starlight synchronized skating team of the Goulbourn Skating Club perform their ‘Shipwreck’ themed skating performance at the CARDELRec Complex-Goulbourn on February 16, 2023 in preparation for their departure to compete in the 2023 Skate Canada Cup in Calgary, Alberta. Photos: Stittsville Central)

From February 21-22, 2023, the nation’s top synchronized skating teams will be competing for national titles in novice, open and intermediate at the 2023 Skate Canada Cup in Calgary, Alberta.

After qualifying in the 2023 Novice Canadian Championships, the Starlight Novice synchro skating team representing the March-Kanata Skating Club and the Starlight Intermediate synchro skating team representing the Goulbourn Skating Club are now heading to Calgary to compete under the Team Ontario banner. Skaters from across Ottawa are members of both the Starlight Synchronized Novice and Intermediate teams who have a shared passion for the sport and the desire to compete on the national stage.

On Thursday, February 16th, the Novice and Intermediate synchronized skating teams were at the CARDELRec Complex-Goulbourn where they performed beautifully at their last practice on home ice before competition. Special guests, Kanata-Carleton MP Jenna Sudds and Councillor Glen Gower were present to cheer them on, extend best wishes and enjoy some cupcakes with the teams before their departure to Calgary.

In 2019, Councillor Gower presented the City of Ottawa flag (seen in the photo below) to the Novice team that competed in the Canadian Nationals for Synchronized Skating and was signed by the team at that time. That flag will travel to Calgary and again be waved from the viewing stands when the two team’s compete at the Skate Canada Cup.

Skating to a medley of songs, the Novice team has chosen a theme called “Maleficent”, while the Intermediate team has chosen their theme as “Shipwreck”. Both teams must skate technically difficult elements while showing musicality and artistry to engage the judges and audience.

Synchronized skating is a team based discipline of figure skating where a group of skaters performs elements in various shapes, adding intricate steps, turns and movements.

Both teams will be departing on Sunday, February 19th for Calgary where they will compete at Winsport Arena at the Canada Olympic Park on February 21st and 22nd. To view the competition, Skate Canada will be providing the coverage.

Congratulations and best wishes to both the Novice and Intermediate teams as they compete in the Skate Canada Cup!