Two Stittsville gardens blossom – placing first and second as Ottawa’s best home garden

(Cecilia Troy of Stittsville was the overall winner of Ottawa’s best home garden in a competition sponsored by Apt613. Photo: Stittsville Central)

There were many nominations from across Ottawa in the recent Apt613 grassroot competition to discover the best home garden in Ottawa, both in the home and apartment balcony categories. In August, a shortlist was compiled and two Stittsville gardens were included. The public could then vote on the garden they preferred from this list. The competition “recognized the biodiverse approaches to gardening in Ottawa, with a focus on local species and wildlife safe-havens”, said the folks at Apt613.

The Stittsville winners were Cecilia T with 29.6 percent of the popular vote and following up was Ada G at 11 percent. Third place went to John P in Blackburn Hamlet with 8.8 percent of the vote. The gardens entered for judging on the final list were all diverse in their design and content; each deserving of their win. Many hours have been spent on each garden planting and caring for the many flowers, shrubs and, in one, vegetables.

Cecilia Troy’s garden water feature. Photo Stittsville Cental Ada G’s backyard garden. Photo: Apt613 John P’s frontyard garden. Photo: Apt613

Cecelia’s garden is located at 1703 Stittsville Main Street and Ada’s can be found backing onto Hole #2 at the Amberwood Golf & Country Club.

The grand prize is a $250 gift card to Robert Plante Greenhouse in Navan, Ontario. Five other entries each won $50 gift cards from Ritchie’s Feed & Seed with a random draw.

Cecilia is already, “planning for next year’s additions. A fish pond, using river rocks and plants”. You can also visit the Stittsville Free Little Art Gallery when you stop by Cecilia’s garden. She asks if you want to walk through or a tour of her garden, please message her through her Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/stittsvilleflag/ on her website at www.artifiedliving.com.

The next time you are hitting your golf ball near Hole #2 at Amberwood, make sure you take a bit of time to stop and take in Ada’s backyard oasis.

It is well worth a visit to view these winning masterpieces in gardening right here in Stittsville.