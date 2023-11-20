Two TIFF film showings remain in the Rotary Club’s 2023 winter series

The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville has been treating Ottawa residents to nationally and internationally renowned films for eleven years now in collaboration with the Film Circuit of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). There are two more Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) films to be shown at Landmark Cinemas, Kanata this fall. You still have an opportunity to see these excellent films. The Rotarians thank Laurysen Kitchens for sponsoring this series. The upcoming film dates are November 27, and December 11.

The price of a pass for the remaining two films is $30. To order your pass, please email Charles Mossman (charcz@yahoo.com) for the 4:00pm showings or Sandra Burt (sburt@uwaterloo.ca) for the 7:00pm showings. If you cannot attend both films, you may send a substitute or purchase one film showing.

Note that these films deal with mature subjects and are not suitable for children.

Past Lives, November 27 (Korean and English)

The film opens with scenes of 12 year old Na Young and Hae Sung, close friends living in Seoul. When Na Young and her family move to Canada, she and Hae Sung lose contact, and then reconnect online. Twenty-four years later Na Young (Nora) is a playwright living in New York, and married to Arthur. When Hae Sung makes a visit to the city, the film focuses on the bonds that unite and divide Nora, Arthur and Hae Sung and the immigrant experience.

Driving Madeleine, December 11 (French with English subtitles)

Driving Madeleine stars Line Renaud, (Madeleine) and Dany Boon (Charles), stepping out of his comic persona to portray a sensitive middle-aged taxi driver. Their lives have taken some strange twists and turns, and their journey across Paris forges a special bond between the two. In the end, Madeleine becomes Charles’ guide, “so that we wonder finally who’s driving whom.” (Guardian review).

For further details about the films, please visit the Rotary Club’s website: Website Information:

https://portal.clubrunner.ca/1100/page/welcome-to-stittsville-rotary-international-

film-series.

Profits from the International Film Series support a variety of Rotary Club projects and donations within our community and around the world. Check their website, stittsvillerotary.com for more information on club activities.