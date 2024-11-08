United Way East Ontario kicks off first annual Novemburger

Calling all burger fans! United Way East Ontario’s first annual Novemburger encourages you to enjoy a tasty burger and contribute to the well-being of your community with each delicious bite!

For the month of November, sixteen restaurants across Ottawa, Renfrew County, Lanark County, and Prescott-Russell are each introducing a unique gourmet burger to their menu and contributing a portion of the sales of their featured Novemburger to United Way.

“We know that the toughest problems facing our society right now are deeply intertwined: poverty and homelessness, mental health and addictions, social isolation and exclusion – you can’t fix one of these problems without considering the others. Novemburger is a great example of how United Way continues to bring together caring communities to address all facets of big social challenges, so we can empower people to overcome them in meaningful and sustainable ways,” says Mike Vlasveld, Senior Manager of Public Relations at United Way East Ontario.

Local participating locations include:

The Barley Mow Stittsville at 1160 Carp Road

Law & Orders at 220 Terence Matthews Crescent and 4055 Carling Avenue

Crust & Crate at 1-5112 Kanata Avenue

“We’re always committed to being good humans, looking out for neighbours, and contributing to our community,” says Jamie Law, Owner of Law & Orders, where you can order The Hickory Crunch burger to contribute to Novemburger.

Burger connoisseurs looking to try each Novemburger and vote for their favourite can find all participating restaurants on United Way East Ontario’s interactive map.

“We’re so excited for this first annual Novemburger campaign! The best part about it is we get the chance to show support for the local business community while involving them in our mission to ensure the most vulnerable people in our communities can thrive,” says Lorena Costa, Senior Manager, Strategic Partnerships, United Way East Ontario.

Visit the United Way East Ontario website to learn more about their first annual Novemburger and be sure to cast your vote for your favourite!