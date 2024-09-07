United Way’s ‘Tee Up for Change’ raises $65K to support region’s most vulnerable

(The golfers headed out to the first tee at the United Way East Ontario ‘Tee Up for Change’ September 5th golf tournament held at The Marshes in Kanata. Photos: provided)

United Way East Ontario is getting a boost of $65,000 thanks to its Tee Up for Change golf tournament held on September 5th at The Marshes Golf Club in Kanata.

On a perfect sun-filled Thursday, 144 golfers could be found hitting the links and doing their part to ensure vulnerable people across Renfrew County, Lanark County, Ottawa and Prescott-Russell have access to critical social services, supported by United Way.

(The United Way East Ontario and PiiComm team members who organized the tournament.)

“We’re in the middle of an affordability and mental health crisis, meaning more people across our region need services,” says United Way’s Interim President and CEO Dennise Taylor-Gilhen. “Many of our social service partners are struggling not only to keep up with demand, but to retain their staff and volunteers who are overworked and often suffering from burnout.”

The funds raised by Tee Up for Change go toward initiatives that, for example, help feed young people who have found themselves homeless, that keep the doors open to shelters for women fleeing violence, and that help seniors live more enriched lives through day programs.

“Every day, members of our Community Impact team are on the ground, having conversations with folks who are delivering services across our region,” Dennise explains. “We are assessing where the need is greatest and doing our best to tackle those issues head-on, to ensure everyone has the same opportunity to thrive.”

The CEO adds, she’s thrilled to see such enthusiasm and thankful for the community’s support of this year’s Tee Up for Change.

“PiiComm continues to sponsor ‘Tee Up for Change’ because United Way East Ontario’s unwavering commitment to making a 100% local impact – right in the neighborhoods we call home,” said Rick Robillard, CEO of PiiComm.

Tee Up for Change is United Way East Ontario’s annual golf tournament, sponsored by PiiComm. This year’s event was sold out and raised $15,000 more than it did last year.