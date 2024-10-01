Updated commemorative naming program launches with its first nomination period

The commemorative naming program permits residents an opportunity to recognize a noteworthy person or family with a visible reminder of the important contribution made to our community.

Are you, your organization or group looking to commemorate the legacy of a person who contributed or made an impact to our community? The City is launching its revamped Commemorative Naming Program with the start of its first nomination period, which is open now.

The online submission form is now available at ottawa.ca/namingottawa. The deadline is Tuesday, November 12.

The City conducted a review and public consultation to update its Commemorative Naming Policy. This new policy ensures the commemorative naming process is more consistent to make it more accessible, reflective, and representative of our community’s diversity and needs.

Highlights of the enhanced Commemorative Naming Program include:

Applications will be reviewed bi-annually in the spring and fall, streamlining the process for applicants.

A new Commemorative Naming Working Group will review and prioritize applications with diverse perspectives to ensure fair evaluation.

Names related to Indigenous communities will be Indigenous-led and reviewed by the Anishinabe Algonquin Consultative Circle.

The updated policy focuses on improving representation for underrepresented groups, aiming to reflect the diversity of Ottawa’s population by correcting past imbalances in commemoration practices.

If you require more information, visit ottawa.ca/namingottawa.