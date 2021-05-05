Upgrades coming to Stittsville’s Ralph Street Park

This week, the City received confirmation of funding for a total investment of $5 million for 29 park renewal projects across Ottawa over the next five years. Stittsville is on the list; however, we will be waiting for some time before upgrades are seen at the only local park – Ralph Street Park – according to the list of parks named for renewal.

The project would entail the replacement of the existing play equipment and an accessible pathway being added to the site. The renewal is slated to take place in 2025.

Admittedly the City is dealing with a backlog for park renewals and this funding will allow them to replace end-of-life playground equipment. The funding announced includes: $2 million from the Government of Canada; $1.67 from the Ontario Government and the City of Ottawa is providing $1.33 million to make these upgrades to local parks possible.

In a press release, the City wrote, “It is an important investment in our city and for our communities to remain safe and enjoyable. The new play structures will be upgraded, modernized and accessible, meeting the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA).”

The application to the “Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) – Community, Culture and Recreation Program” was submitted in 2019 and included a bundle of park renewal projects focused on enhancing accessibility at City parks. These projects were developed in alignment with the City’s lifecycle renewal program. Lifecycle projects are prioritized based on condition, risk, legislation, affordability and overarching construction and operational coordination.