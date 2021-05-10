Vaccines eligibility expanded – 40+ can receive doses starting May 13th

The City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health provided new information on the situation with COVID-19 vaccines with eligibility being expanded. On Tuesday, May 11, those individual whose health is designated ‘at risk’ by the Province, along with essential workers are now eligible to receive their vaccines through Ontario.ca/bookvaccine. On Thursday, May 13, those 40 and over are now eligible and can book through the Provinical booking system as well. Details will follow with regard to the second doses for high-risk health care workers (more information is provided below).

Below are those designated ‘at risk’ by the Province and are eligible to book on May 11th (for a complete list visit covid-19.ontario.ca):

individuals with Heart disease

individuals with Diabetes

individuals with Liver disease

individuals with Respiratory diseases

individuals with Immunocompromising health conditions

Additional essential workers eligible to book on May 11th include (for a complete list visit covid-19.ontario.ca):

Retail workers (including grocery, restaurants and pharmacy)

Social workers

Courts and justice system workers

Transportation workers

Waste management workers

Water and wastewater management workers

Veterinarians

Beginning Thursday, May 13 at 8 am, all Ottawa residents age 40 and over (born in or before 1981) can begin booking appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at community clinics. Visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine to access the provincial booking system or call the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 am and 8 pm, seven days a week. Only book or call if you are eligible.

Accessibility at clinics – All clinic sites are accessible. If you require specific accommodations, please fill out the disability related accommodations request form at least 48 hours in advance to ensure your needs are met. If you need assistance completing the form, contact Ottawa Public Health at 613-691-5505. For more information on what accessibility accommodations are available at the clinics or to access the form, visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca.

Walk-ins are not accepted at community clinics including walk-ins at the end of the day. Remaining doses are being administered to pre-booked or pre-registered individuals, so ensure you book your appointment in advance.

Details coming soon about second doses for high-risk health care workers

The Province of Ontario has announced that high-risk health care workers will be eligible to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than the extended four-month interval. The City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health currently have no information about how this group can book their vaccine appointments for second doses, but will announce those details as soon as they are known.

High-risk health care workers include (visit covid-19.ontario.ca for a complete list:

Hospital and acute care staff in frontline roles with COVID-19 patients

Medical first responders

Home and community health care workers

Long-term care home and retirement home health care workers

For more information, visit ottawa.ca or OttawaPublicHealth.ca for more information about Ottawa’s vaccine distribution plan.