Visit the Art Space Wall at the Stittsville Library and join the fun during the summer programs

There is always something new being offered at your local Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library for every age range. The TD Summer Reading Club promises that kids of all ages and parents will enjoy engaging activities, interactive workshops, and thrilling events. Drop in to the Branch to view the beautiful art created by Em Hernandez Velasco, a Mexican-Canadian artist, that expresses her culture and immigration to Canada. There are many other programs that everyone will enjoy in the list below.

TD Summer Reading Club

The TD Summer Reading Club 2024 has arrived! From now until August 26, the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) welcomes children of all ages and their families to join us for a summer of excitement, education, and exploration. Our diverse array of programs and events are crafted to nurture a passion for reading and combat the “summer slide,” ensuring kids stay engaged in learning throughout the break.

This year’s program guarantees a summer packed with engaging activities, interactive workshops, and thrilling events, all crafted to cultivate a passion for reading and learning. Pick up your reading log and let us know how many books you have read and enter your ballot ticket weekly – we will be drawing ten winners every week. Registration is now open for an exciting lineup of programs and activities at the Stittsville Branch. Check out our programs by clicking here!

Accessing Wifi at OPL is Now Easier Than Ever!

Just in time for summer, the Library no longer requires visitors to Library branches to provide their physical library card number and PIN to access OPL’s free WiFi network starting Monday, June 3! Here’s how to access WiFi at the Library:

Accept the Terms and Conditions

When you arrive at any of our library branches, simply connect to ”opl-bpo1” network from your device.

Open your browser, you’ll be automatically redirected to the “Welcome to the Ottawa Public Library WiFi” page.

Here, you’ll find the terms and conditions for using our WiFi service. Read through them, and if you agree, click the button to connect.

Once you’ve accepted the terms, you’re all set! You can now browse, stream, and stay connected without needing your library card number and PIN.

Our WiFi network covers all areas within the library branches, so whether you’re in the reading nook, the study area, or browsing the collection, visitors will continue to have reliable internet access.

Art Space Wall: Em Hernandez Velasco

Em Hernandez Velasco is a Mexican-Canadian artist whose work focuses mainly on the intersections of identity and how culture influences the way we relate to the world. They use art to explore their relationship with Mexican culture and how it has been shaped by immigrating to Canada, as well as to communicate how she appreciates this culture and yearns to keep it in her life, even at a distance.

(Photos provided by the Stittsville Library staff.)

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Visit the Stittsville Branch and stay for a while. We have many interactive activities to explore – there is an “I Spy” display that gets changed every month and puzzles and games to play at each table. For library programs, check out these programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Game On! – Thursday, July 11, 2024 – 10:30-11:30am: Come in and play some card and board games or both at the library. Drop-in program. Family Program.

Mastering the Outdoors: Campfire Challenges | Maîtriser le plein air : Défi de compétence du camping – Thursday, July 11, 2024 – 2:30-3:30pm: Do you have what it takes to be crowned an all-star Parks Canada camper? Compete with your team in a series of camping themed challenges designed to test your knowledge of the outdoors. Ages 13-16. Registration is required.

SCWG presents Welcome to Writing – Creative Writing Practice and Theory – Saturday, July 13, 2024 – 1:30-3:00pm: You want to be a creative writer. Where do you start? This workshop explores issues of creativity, imagination, and storytelling theory: point of view, pacing, or setting. This workshop is designed to spark your inventiveness and transform the mundane into the extraordinary. Come with writing implements and be prepared to start a new journey into creativity.

Lego® Block Party – Thursday, July 18, 2024 – 10:30-11:30am: LEGO Party Create and build with Lego®! Drop-in Family program.

Exploring Online Banking and Shopping – Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – 10:00am-12:00pm: Participants will explore their current banking and shopping habits, learn how to safely bank and shop online, as well as when and how online banking and shopping can be helpful as an alternative to conventional methods. Presented by the Council on Aging. Registration Required.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more at the Stittsville Branch!