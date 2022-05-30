Volunteers needed for Goulbourn Museum site clean up Saturday, June 11th

Goulbourn Museum is thrilled to be participating in the GLAD Cleaning the Capital initiative for the first time since 2019.

More hands make less work so come be our Partners in Grime and help get our site in ship shape for summer! Outdoor jobs include raking, weeding, planting and painting. Refreshments and a pizza lunch will be provided! We are also happy to sign school forms for volunteer hours.

Advance registration is appreciated and can be completed by visiting the following website or clicking the button below: https://forms.gle/hgNptSATPWDCp5Ba9.

Gloves and cleaning supplies will be available, but please feel free to bring your own tools if you have them.

*Please note that the restroom facilities on site are up a flight of stairs, and are therefore not accessible to those with disabilities.*