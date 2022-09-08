Watch for municipal election signs in the community

Starting September 9, municipal election signs can be installed on streets and lawns across the City of Ottawa. Those running for Mayor, City Councillor and School Board Trustee, as well as registered third party advertisers, are permitted to place election signs on public and private property.

The City of Ottawa has two by-laws for signage that regulate election signs for municipal, provincial, and federal elections: the Temporary Signs on Private Property By-law and the Signs on City Roads By-law. All signs must adhere to the regulations set out in these by-laws.

Election signs on public and private property must not be:

within three metres (3 m) of an intersection,

within fifty centimetres (50 cm) of a sidewalk, or where there is no sidewalk, within two metres (2 m) of the roadway or within fifty centimetres (50 cm) of the edge of a shoulder where such exists, or

placed on central medians, including in roundabouts.

Signs on both public and private property must be removed 72 hours after Voting Day, which is 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 27.

By-law and Regulatory Services is responsible for the enforcement of the city’s signs on City Roads and Temporary Signs on Private Property by-laws. Any concerns or complaints regarding election signs should be directed to 3-1-1.

Interfering with or damaging election signs is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada. Individuals who witness election sign tampering can contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222. Owners of election signs that are tampered with can report the incidents online at ottawapolice.ca or through the Police Reporting Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 7300.

For more information about the 2022 Municipal Elections, visit ottawa.ca/vote or contact the Elections Office.

You can also connect with the City of Ottawa’s Elections Office through Facebook and Twitter.