Wellness Day at Frederick Banting is a notable success

This past Thursday, I had the awesome opportunity to visit the Frederick Banting Alternative High School for their annual Wellness Day. Frederick Banting is comprised of students from grades 9-12, ranging in age from 16 to 21, and offers independent learning that is student-led. The day kicked off with a tasty breakfast for all students and visitors which then led into attendance at the Resource Fair.

The Resource Fair was a collection of booths each of the students could visit. Students were given a passport to collect stickers from each booth for the fair. These booths included many different organizations such as MAAD, CERC, CORATH, and many more. Highlights from these booths included the YNRA Jeopardy board which provided questions about friendship, wellness, and stress. The booth also gave out different colored wristbands to students. The aim was to educate people about the importance of building a good community around yourself and positively dealing with your emotions.

Another great booth was MAAD. The two ladies running the stand were great to talk to and it clearly showed that this was a cause that was very important to both of them. At the stand, you were able to use “drunk simulation” goggles to emulate the effects of being impaired and getting behind the wheel. I tried these goggles out on their obstacle course and failed miserably showing that driving under the influence is not only unsafe for you, but others you share the road with.

I got the chance to speak with the Stittsville Councillor, Glen Gower, about the success of the event. He said that it was “great to see these different groups from the community uniting under one roof to tell their story to these kids”.

My overall impression from the event was that this was very beneficial to all the students at Frederick Banting. It is clear to see that all the staff organizing this event, such as Jo-Anne Schroeder, care so much about the students attending the school.

Talking to one of the guidance counselors, he laid out for me that with it being a smaller school the staff “can create personal connections with all of the students”. This I found created a great sense of community amongst the students and staff and shows that Frederick Banting is an exceptional school.