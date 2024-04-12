West Ottawa Ladies Chorus celebrates spring and sunshine with ‘Bouquet of Songs’ concert

The dreary days of winter give way to expectations of spring as the season welcomes a burst of new life as the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus (WOLC) prepares to sing their choral music during – A Bouquet of Songs. In their twelfth year, the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus, directed by Allison Houston and accompanied by pianist Peter Brown, is presenting their spring concerts on April 26 and 27, 2024. At the performances, you will enjoy hearing musical guest Stefania Wheelhouse who will be joining the Chorus. The venue will be St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Kanata.

You may have recognized her name, Stefania Wheelhouse. Stefania is a musical theatre performer and has previously worked with Allison in musicals – The Marvelous Wonderettes playing the part of Cindy Lou Huffington – that features the pop songs from the 1950s and 60s and ran at the Kanata Theatre in 2022. She also has been seen as Tanya in Mamma Mia performed with Orpheus Musical Theatre in 2018; and, Morticia in The Addams Family with Orpheus Musical Theatre in May, 2019.

(Stefania Wheelhouse will be the musical guest at the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus spring concerts on April 26 and 27.)

Stefania is honoured to be asked and thrilled to be singing with the members of the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus. “I will love to sing with these talented ladies and hope you have a great time at the concert”.

The variety of music at the WOLC spring concert is chosen to please the most astute audience and it will be a joyful one which the Chorus hopes will bring smiles to your faces.

Performances will take place on Friday, April 26 at 7:00pm and on Saturday, April 27 at 3:00pm. They take place at St. Paul’s Anglican Church located at 20 Young Road in Kanata.

Tickets to the performances cost $25 online or at the door and you can save by purchasing from a member of the WOLC with the cost being $20. Children under 12 can attend for free admission. Purchase your tickets at this link.

Should you wish to learn more or become a member of the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus, visit their website or follow the Chorus on Facebook.