West Ottawa Ladies Chorus celebrating 10 years with spring celebration concert

Heralding the warmth of spring, the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus (WOLC), directed by Sosun Suh and accompanied by pianist Peter Brown, is presenting an evening of choral music that moves, lulls and soothes. Invited to join the Chorus for select numbers is soloist Soprano Jennifer Elgar of Kanata. Jennifer recently performed with the Canadian Military Wive’s Choir in Petawawa, as well as solo performances in collaboration with the Pembroke Symphony Orchestra. The WOLC virtual performance will echo with blended soprano and alto renditions of a variety of music chosen to please the most astute audience.

The concert is being held in celebration of WOLC’s 10 Anniversary with the theme “We Rise Again” in support of Ukraine and chosen by Musical Director Suh. Many featured songs are in honour of the people of Ukraine.

Over the past few weeks the WOLC members have been recorded for the concert. On two occasions, they met in person for a rehearsal. The concert was pre-recorded at these in person performances and with each individual choralist also sending their videos to Sosun for her to create the magical virtual performance that we will enjoy.

(The West Ottawa Ladies Chorus have been rehearsing and performance virtually over the past two years. Photo: Stittsville Central)

In conversation with Sosun she told Stittsville Central, “When I replaced Robert Dueck, the former WOLC Director, Covid began and I wasn’t able to meet the choral members in person. When the ladies and I met in person recently to rehearse, I was very nervous as it was the first time I was meeting all of the ladies“.

“Covid has been difficult for the Chorus. Not being able to rehearse or perform in person, hearing only our own voice, has been the challenge. We did lose some members, understandably, but I found that each lady grew. I am very thankful to those who stayed on,” Sosun conveyed.

Sosun added, “to come together in person and hear the harmony that comes when our voices blend, with some members not knowing each other, made me think the ‘Choir is Power’.

The virtual performance being held on April 29 will be a powerful message from the WOLC to the country of Ukraine. The ten songs included in the repertoire for the evening include:

Away From the Roll of the Sea – words & music by Allister MacGillivray, arranged by Diane Loomer

– words & music by Allister MacGillivray, arranged by Diane Loomer Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man – lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, music by Jerome Kern, arranged by John Leavitt

– lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, music by Jerome Kern, arranged by John Leavitt Edelweiss (from The Sound of Music)- lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, music by Rechard Rodgers, arranged by Linda Spevacek

(from The Sound of Music)- lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, music by Rechard Rodgers, arranged by Linda Spevacek For the beauty of the earth (for Rosemary Heffley and the Texas Choral Directors’ Association)– words by F.S. Pierpoint (1835-1917), music by John Rutter

(for Rosemary Heffley and the Texas Choral Directors’ Association)– words by F.S. Pierpoint (1835-1917), music by John Rutter I Have a Dream – Choral highlights from the Movie Mamma Mia, arranged by Mac Huff

– Choral highlights from the Movie Mamma Mia, arranged by Mac Huff Make You Feel My Love (Album Version)

(Album Version) Prayer of The Children – by Kutr Bestor, arranged by Sosun Suh

– by Kutr Bestor, arranged by Sosun Suh We Rise Again – words & music by Leon Dubinsky, arranged by Stephen Smith

– words & music by Leon Dubinsky, arranged by Stephen Smith What a Wonderful World – words & music by George David Weiss and Bob Thiele, arranged by Mark Brymer

– words & music by George David Weiss and Bob Thiele, arranged by Mark Brymer You’ve Got a Friend in Me (from Toy Story) – music & lyrics by Randy Newman, arranged by Mac Huff

Although there are no ticket sales to view the performance, the WOLC graciously accepts donations. To find more details and view the performance live at 7:30 pm on Friday, April 29, please visit the following link: https://westottawaladieschorus.ca/events.

The WOLC are also holding a Bake Sale to raise funds on Saturday, April 16 at the Merivale Mall (in front of the dentist’s office) from 10:00am until 1:00pm.