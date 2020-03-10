West Ottawa Ringette alumni compete at Ontario Winter Games

(WORA alumni who competed at the 2020 Ontario Winter Games in Orillia from February 27 – March 1. Photo: WORA)

The 2020 Ontario Winter Games took place from February 27 – March 1 in Orillia, Ontario. The West Ottawa Ringette alumni were part of the excitement when they competed at the Games representing the Eastern Region AAA team — they brought home Gold. Alumni who were members on the team were:

Annabel Durr

Megan Kozak

Abby Manson

Jalena Marelic

Caitlin Fioravanti

The team’s Assistant Coach was Colleen Hagan. Hagan is currently the head coach of WORA’s U16AAHagan team.

(The Eastern Region AAA team at 2020 Ontario Winter Games brought home the Gold Medal. Photo: WORA)

Also competing at the games, were the United AAA team on which WORA alumni Cameron McDonell and Jordyn Young played. The team was eliminated from the playoffs in a 1-0 mini game heart breaker.

The Ontario Winter Games brings together 3,500 athletes from across Ontario, ranging in ages from 12 to 18, who compete in 27 various sporting events.

On another note —

WORA is now accepting applications for competitive coaches for the 2020-21 ringette season. The Association is seeking coaches for the U19AA, U19A, U16AA, U16A, U14AA and U14A teams.

To apply, please complete the online application form.

Questions and applications can also be sent to: applytocoach@westottawaringette.com.