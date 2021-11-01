West Ottawa Wild Ringette U19AA team plays inaugural game

(The West Ottawa Wild U19AA ringette team seen scoring a second period goal at their inaugural game played against the Nepean Ravens U19AA team. The teams faced off in their first game on October 30 at the CardelRec Complex-Goulbourn. Photos: Stittsville Central.)

The West Ottawa Ringette Association (WORA) broke some exciting news last week for Stittsville. They now have a newly formed West Ottawa Wild U19AA level team – the highest association level. Their inaugural home game was played on October 30, 2021 at the CardelRec Complex-Goulbourn against the Nepean Ravens U19AA.

A great crowd turned out to watch this inaugural U19AA ringette game. The loud cheers and the metal clapping of cowbells could be heard throughout the arena when the excitement rose with a rush down the ice or that red goal light lit up.

(A great save at 53 seconds in of the second period from goalie Anneka Neathery of the West Ottawa Wild game against the Nepean Ravens U19AA team.)

The U19AA Stittsville team held there own throughout the fast-paced game with single goals scored by #7 Cameron McDonell and #18 Hannah McMillan. Kate Babineau #16, put two in the net for West Ottawa.

Scoring single goals for Nepean were #24 Sydney Sabourin and #5 Layla Evraire. #12 Caeley Floyd netted 2 and #6 Avery McDonald scored the winner for Nepean.

The West Ottawa team gave it their all, coming back from a 4-2 score in the second and bouncing back to tie the game 4-4 in the dying seconds of the third period. The final score was 5-4 after Nepean scored at 00:01 of the 4th with a desperate attempt to win.



(The Nepean Ravens goalie worked hard to keep the ring of out net, but the Ottawa West Wild team broke through and scored. The game was now tied in the second period.)

Ringette has definitely improved from back in the day when we played at outdoor rinks and when Carp was the team to beat! The game today is faster than hockey, skillful, competitive and gives a lifelong positive experience to the players.

If you love the skate and play hockey, but are apprehensive of joining a boy’s team, then Ringette is the sport for you. Joining the WORA team, you’ll be taught to improve your skating, compete against others fairly by following the rules and lastly, have fun with girls of all ages.

Visit the WORA website to find out more about this non-contact sport. Ringette was first played in 1963 in Espanola, Ontario and has been designated a Heritage sport by Sport Canada.

Come out and cheer on the West Ottawa Wild U19AA team – you won’t be disappointed!