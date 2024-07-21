West Side Pride returns to Stittsville for its second year

(Marion Steele, Chair of West Side Pride for Stittsville, welcomes the crowd at the Opening Ceremony celebration in 2023. Photo: Kaitlyn LeBoutillier)

Show your pride at Alexander Grove Park on Saturday, July 27th from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Returning for its second year, West Side Pride celebrates and promotes the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Ottawa’s west end and surrounding Ottawa Valley areas.

The Pride Festival for the West Side of Ottawa and the surrounding regions promises plenty of entertainment for all ages, featuring live performances and stage shows from bands, drag queens, and kings; various speakers; a children’s area; a community fair featuring non-profit organizations and businesses; and a wide selection of food and drink. The festival’s lineup includes musical performances by Those Who, drag shows hosted by Sophia Sapphire, and a number of speakers – including Councillor Glen Gower.

West Side Pride was first devised in April 2023, when a small group of locals recognized a lack of 2SLGBTQIA+ visibility and safe spaces to express themselves and their lives in the west end of Ottawa. With support from Councillor Gower, community groups, and some local businesses, and previous experience with other Pride festivals, West Side Pride was born. The festival’s inaugural year saw over 200 attendees, 40 booths, and an afternoon filled with performers and a very popular Kids Can children’s area.

Sponsors and supporters for this year’s West Side Pride include:

Stittsville Village Association

Stittsville Business Association

Whole Health Pharmacy

EQUAL

Yuk-Yuks West

Halo Car Wash

Time For You Electrolysis

Councillor Glen Gower

Brew Revolution

Scissors Stittsville

OPSEU

City of Ottawa

Visit the West Side Pride website to learn more, and follow West Side Pride on Facebook and Instagram (@westsideprideot).