Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre recruiting board members

The Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre (WOCRC) offers health and social services and programs to benefit individuals of all ages in far west Ottawa including Stittsville, Kanata and West Carleton residents. The WOCRC is guided by four core deeply held beliefs that assist in the approach to serving the community — empowerment, equity, partnership and innovation. Leadership of the Centre is provided by a Board of Directors.

The Centre is currently looking for candidates who reflect the full diversity of the communities that we serve to fill vacancies on the Board of Directors for our 2020-21 year.

If interested, please send your application to careers@wocrc.ca by March 30, 2020. Your submission should include a letter of interest and a résumé outlining your qualifications.

WOCRC is fully committed to equity and wants to ensure diversity of race, gender, age, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, national origin and all other fascinating characteristics that make us unique and different and would like to see this reflected on our Board of Directors. Please highlight any HR, finance, legal, or fundraising skills that you offer.

For further details, visit the WOCRC website at: https://wocrc.ca/wocrc-board- recruitment-2020-2021/ .