What do two Stittsville Cub members, 100 tomato plants and the Stittsville Food Bank have in common?

(These two Stittsville Cub members, Shawn (l) and Tyler (r), were kept busy this spring tending to the 100 tomato seeds they planted for their community service project in support of the Stittsville Food Bank. Photo: submitted)

In their final year as Cubs with the 1st Stittsville Scout Troup, Tyler and Shawn are working diligently on their community service project to receive this Cub badge. This is how it all began…

Tyler told us, “the idea was my Mom’s”. The idea for their project all started in Tyler’s garden last year when his Mom, Linda, had an idea. With the multitude of vegetables they had grown in 2021, why not grow even more than they need this year as a fundraiser.

(Tyler (l) and Shawn (r) proudly display a handful of the 100 tomato plants they have been tending to during spring for their community service project in their final year as Cubs and to support the Stittsville Food Bank. Photos: Tyler – Stittsville Central and Shawn from his Dad MJ)

This spring the idea took off and Tyler invited his good friend Shawn to team up with him so together they could work towards their community service project for the 1st Stittsville Scout Group. They also decided that the money they raised through donations for their tomato plants would be in support of the Stittsville Food Bank. The need is great at the food bank and these two boys knew they could help. They instantly became young entrepreneurs.

(Just a snapshot of a portion of the tomato plants that Shawn and Tyler have tended all spring.)

With a little help getting the supplies and some growing tips on starting the seeds from Shawn’s Dad, MJ, and Tyler’s Dad, Rollis, the boys set to work. They planted 100 seeds of two varieties – 50 Big Beef Hybrid & 50 Super Sweet – and to the boys’ amazement all started popping up though the potting soil. The boys tended to the plants to ensure they would be ready for adding to people’s gardens in time for spring planting. They have repotted all 100 plants individually in cups and clearly marked each type you receive on the cup.

(The tomato plants are ready to go!)

Now the plants are ready to be planted in your garden. The plants have been divvied up with half at Tyler’s house and the balance at Shawn’s home. You can place your order indicating how many you want and the variety by simply sending a PM on their Facebook page – The Tomatoes to Tables Project. You can donate by cash or e-transfer for convenience, so please indicate the method of payment when ordering.

Before you head out to the garden centres for your tomato plants, we highly recommend you support Shawn and Tyler as they work towards their Community Service badge while supporting the Stittsville Food Bank. A win-win scenario!

Stittsville Central was pleased to support this project – the tomato plants look great – and Tyler was beaming, said a very sincere “thank you”, when we exchanged our donation for our six plants.