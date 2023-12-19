What’s happening in January at the Stittsville Library?

Looking for a good read for the colder weather? Don’t forget the library! The Stittsville Library has all of the cozy mysteries, romance, general fiction, science fiction, as well as the latest reads. And don’t forget that the used book store, “Good Reads”, has lots of great books at amazing prices! All the money raised from the used book store stays at the Stittsville branch to be used for special programing.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Over the holiday break, we will have interactive activities in the children’s department such as I Spy, Spot the Difference and so much more. Library programs for our next session will be posted shortly and mentioned in the next newsletter – look out for popular adult programs such as Trivia Night and Card-Making Club in the new year. Find details and stay in the loop by visiting our website and checking out our program listings for the branch.

Craft Night – Bad Art Night – Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30-8:00pm

Leave your good taste at home and bring on the creativity! We’ll provide all the wacky art material you could ever want – you turn it into the worst piece of art you can imagine! At the end of the night, you will get to judge your fellow artists’ work and decide which is the worst! Registration is required.

Make it Happen – Vision Boards – Tuesday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30-7:30pm

Create a vision board that will inspire and motivate you to reach your goals. Make a stunning vision board for every area of your life — from health and career to relationships. Having visual images and motivational messages can help us manifest those goals, and make them a reality. All supplies are included and vision boards measure 19″x8″ in size. Registration is required.

Strive for Progress – Intro to Bullet Journalling – Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 6:15-7:45pm

Adults are welcome to create a unique bullet journal to help them plan out the year and set some goals. These journals combine the function of a to-do list, a planner, and a diary – all in one place. Staff will demonstrate how to create a journal with some instructions and examples. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required.

Trivia Night! – Monday, January 22, 2024 at 6:45-7:45pm

Calling all quiz masters! Test your knowledge with live general trivia at the Stittsville branch of the Ottawa Public Library!

Come for the fun, leave with the bragging rights! Register a team of two to five people, come and enjoy! Registration is required.

Cook the Cookbook Club – Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 6:30-7:30pm

Do you love to cook? Connect with other food enthusiasts and level up your cooking skills over great discussions. We will look at new and popular cookbooks together and share recipes that we have tried. Registration is required.

Questions? Find your local Stittsville Branch staff members at the Information Hub or working throughout the branch. You can also visit the Ottawa Public Library website to access your account or find more programs.