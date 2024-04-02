What’s going on at the Stittsville library? More programs being offered and additional tax clinics

The Library is so important for residents in every community across the region. No-one knows this more so than the Stittsville Library staff. To add to the excitement of the arrival of Spring, the Stittsville branch of the Ottawa Public Library has planned a range of activities for all ages for the month of April, early May and June. Register early to ensure you are guaranteed attendance.

Tax Clinics at the Stittsville Branch

More dates have been added! The Ottawa Public Library is partnering with Canada Revenue Agency to offer free tax preparation through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP). Do you need help with your tax return? If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, trained volunteers may be able to complete your tax return for you for free.

The Stittsville Branch will be hosting tax clinics in the small tutoring room for 5 sessions through March and April – clients will have a 45-minute slot where one tax return will be completed. For the volunteer to complete your income tax and benefit return for you, make sure you have your tax information slips, receipts, Social Insurance Number, and identification. This service is first come, first serve but registration is required. There is a sign-up sheet at the information desk to save your spot – please visit the branch in-person to make an appointment. Below are some additional upcoming dates for the tax clinics:

Thursday, April 11, 2024 – 1:00-4:00pm

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – 1:00-4:00pm

Wednesday April 17, 2024 – 1:00-4:00pm

Tuesday April 23, 2024 – 1:00-4:00pm

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Check out these library programs listed below that are available to register your attendance. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Stittsville Open Book Club – Monday, April 8, 2024 – 10:30am-12:00pm

Share the enjoyment of books in a relaxed atmosphere on the Second Monday of the month. The Stittsville Open Book Club is a drop in that runs monthly from September to June. Books are available at the Stittsville branch Hub (central desk).

Dungeons & Dragons – Saturday, April 13, 2024 – 2:00-3:30pm

Curious about Dungeons and Dragons, or just learning how to play and need some practise? Give it a try with this one-session-long adventure for beginners! D&D is a popular fantasy role-playing game in which your characters explore, solve puzzles, and fight or outwit monsters. Learn the basic rules of this popular game as you undertake an adventure with fellow players! This is a teen program!

Craft Night – Upcycled Denim Feather – Monday, April 22, 2024 – 6:30-8:00pm

Come and create an Upcycled Feather out of old denim. These feathers can be used as bookmarks, or grouped together for an art piece. Supplies for Two feathers will be provided.

Craft Night – Stitched String Art Bookmark – Monday, April 29, 2024 – 6:30-8:00pm

Come and join Alison for a relaxing evening creating a Stitched String art bookmark. Templates will be available, or create your own! Supplies will be provided.

Advance Health Care Workshop by Dying With Dignity Canada – Thursday, May 2, 2024 – 1:00-2:30pm

Presented by Dying With Dignity Canada (Ottawa Chapter), Advance Care Planning is a workshop about making choices about how you would like to be cared for in the future, at a time when you are not able to speak for yourself. How to prepare an Advance Directive and choose a Power of Attorney for Personal Care are discussed. Materials include worksheets to identify and articulate one’s beliefs about end of life care and choices around planning your own health care. Discussion will include how to talk to your loved ones about your health care wishes in the event of illness and unexpected physical events. Registration is required as space is limited.

Tips and Techniques for Better Photos – Monday, May 6, 2024 – 6:00-8:00pm

Learn, in simple terms, how your camera works to enable you to take better photos. The lecture will cover tips on composition, depth of field, lighting, people pictures and how to avoid common pitfalls. Presented by Lynda Buske from the Ottawa PC Users’ Group and the Orleans Photo Club.

End of Life Options (including MAiD) Workshop by Dying With Dignity Canada – Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – 6:30-8:00pm

Presented by Dying With Dignity Canada (Ottawa Chapter), End of Life Options (including MAiD) is a workshop to educate people about the options available to mitigate or end suffering at life’s end, including palliative care, treatment options, and Medical Assistance In Dying (MAiD). The Workshop includes the current legislation on MAiD, the process for applying in Ontario and explanation of the experience by a loved one. Registration is required as space is limited.

Armchair Travel – Newfoundland – Monday, June 10, 2024 – 6:00-8:00pm

Come and enjoy photos shown on a big screen, and narration from multiple car trips around this wonderful province. Highlights include Viking settlement in L’anse aux meadows, Fjord at Western Brook Pond, the Tablelands, Bonavista, Twillingate, Cape Spear, and icebergs. Presented by Lynda Buske from the Ottawa PC Users’ Group and the Orleans Photo Club.

