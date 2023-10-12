What’s going on in Stittsville this weekend and next week?

It promises to be a nippy, but sunny weekend just in time for the numerous events taking place in Stittsville for the next few days. Perfect for running, hearing about history, finding the perfect yard sale treasure, a partial solar eclipse, a walk up a mountain and an outside movie to name just a few of the exciting events happening. From large to smaller events, you will find something for everyone to enjoy.

If you have events you wish to share with the residents of Stittsville and area, send us an email at feedback@stittsvillecentral.ca and we will gladly add your event to our list.

Let’s get started…

Friday, October 13, 2023

Drop in to Brew Revolution and end your week with a dish of their MACSTRAVAGANZA! – bacon jalapeños Mac n’ Cheese while listening to the live tunes from Chris Strang from 7:00-11:00pm. Add a strong beer on the side, BrewRev’s new release of 500 Miles – Scotch Ale.

The Ottawa West Arts Association (www.owaa.ca) presents Colours of the Season from Sept. 16 until Nov. 17. Visit the owaa gallery where local artists/photographers have created a varied collection based on the current theme. Free admission and parking at the CARDELREC Complex, 1500 Shea Road, Stittsville. Open 7 days a week, 7am-8pm.

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Come out to support the Ottawa First Responders Foundation for this year’s 9RunRun. The first 5K run starts at 8:00am, followed by the 10K at 9:00am. The kids 1K starts at 10:30am. All of the races start and finish west of Stittsville Main on Abbott Street. Celebrations take place at Village Square Park. The crowd favourite returns – the annual Chiefs’ Chili Cook-off takes place at Village Square Park. It’s not too late to register for the runs/walks – you can do so onsite at the race kit pick-up area. Note that Abbott Street will be closed from 6am-11am between Stittsville Main and West Ridge Drive, and West Ridge will be closed at Abbott Street between Eliza and Bert G. Argue. For additional information visit: https://9runrun.ca/.

Autumn Leaves Yard Sale and Luncheon – St. Thomas Anglican Church – Saturday, October 14th is a day for treasure hunting from 9am – 1pm. St. Thomas will be holding a silent auction and yard sale with many books, toys, clothes, household items, crafts, and Christmas décor. They are offering a lunch that boasts of tasty and delicious soups, rolls, sweets, tea, and coffee. Meals are $8 or $4 for those 7 years and under.

The St. Thomas Church Outreach Committee will have a table set up at the Autumn Leaves Yard Sale and Luncheon from 9am to 1pm, with an assortment of painted rocks. This will be freewill donation for anyone wishing to have a special rock. Also, there is a handmade quilt for the Silent Auction. All funds raised from the painted rocks and the quilt will go to On The Road 4 Mental Health.

If you want to get out into nature, the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) invites you to come out to Blueberry Mountain at cliffLAND for the annual Fall Colours Walk on Saturday October 14th (October 15th rain date). Howard Clifford and his family generously host this special day of fundraising each year to celebrate and support MMLT’s important conservation work in the region. Stop by anytime from 10 am to 2 pm to walk the trails, climb to the top of Blueberry Mountain, and immerse yourself in the glorious fall colours at this popular fall destination. They don’t call Blueberry Mountain one of the Seven Wonders of Lanark County for nothing!

Jo-Jo’s Pumpkin Patch Party from 11:00am-2:00pm. Join in the fun at the pumpkin patch. There will be bouncy castles, face painting, free pizza, ice cream and of course – pumpkins.

Not all pioneer newcomers to Goulbourn Township over the last two centuries were from Ireland, Scotland or England. The presentation at the Stittsville Library will examine the personal and family stories of the Non-Irish, Non-Scottish, and Non-British residents of Goulbourn in the 1860’s in an effort to explain their reasons for residing locally and what contributions they made to their local communities during this time. A presentation by the Goulbourn Township Historical Society Board member Mark Heckman is from 1:30pm – 3:00pm.

The annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America. In Ottawa the annular phase of this solar eclipse is not visible in Ottawa, but can be observed as a partial solar eclipse. The partial eclipse will begin at 12:06pm – the moment the edge of the Moon touches the edge of the Sun is called first contact. At 1:14pm the maximum eclipse is reached – the deepest point of the eclipse, with the Sun at its most hidden. At 2:23pm the partial eclipse ends – the edge of the Moon leaves the edge of the Sun. Timings for the beginning & end of partial eclipse and maximum eclipse are accurate to within a few seconds. Protect Your Eyes! Never look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection. You can seriously hurt your eyes, and even go blind.

The Treat Accessibly Halloween Village on Baywood Drive takes place from 1:30pm-4:30pm. The event is free for all. The goal is to create a fun and safe Halloween experience. Kids and parents with and without disabilities are welcome. Registration is required: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ottawa-treat-accessibly-halloween-village-made-possible-by-canadian-tire-tickets-689613792417.

The Skele-bration is back for another year and up to their adventures at 38 Crantham Crescent in support of the Ottawa Snowsuit Fund. Displays are changed every couple of days and are not to be missed until October 31st. There will events, giveaways and even more skeleton friends.

A special warm-up evening to Halloween is planned for October 14 at 38 Crantham Crescent – movie night starting at dusk (7ish pm) with a viewing for the entire family of The Nightmare Before Christmas. Thanks to the sponsors Foley Peeters Home Team and Holmespun Ice Cream there will be popcorn, hot chocolate and the best ice cream in Stittsville!

End your day with another evening of live music at Brew Revolution. Listen to the tunes of Nate Silva from 7:00-11:00pm.

Sunday, October 15, 2023

The Goulbourn Museum’s Spring Cleaning the Capital campaign was so successful, they are thrilled to once again be participating in the City of Ottawa’s Fall Cleaning the Capital Program. Since more hands make less work, come be our Partners in Grime from 10:00am-4:00pm and help get our site in ship shape for winter by weeding and raking. Students are welcome. To register: info@goulbournmuseum.ca.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Join the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society to hear their guest speaker Master Gardener Mary Shearman Reid, who will be giving her presentation “Preparing for Winter.” A garden really is a year-round hobby, and so the fall is no exception. There is lots to do in your garden in addition to tucking everyone into bed and planning for the following year. Mary will guide attendees through the other steps that need to be taken to truly prepare your garden for winter. The meeting will be held in person at the Johnny Leroux Community Arena (second floor), 10 Warner-Colpitts Lane, Stittsville, at 7:30 pm. If you prefer to attend the meeting on Zoom, please send a request a few days before to sghorticultural@gmail.com and the Zoom link will be sent to you.

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

It’s BINGO night at Brew Revolution. From 7:00- 9:00pm! Please call the brewery at 613-672-2739 to book a reservation so a table can be saved for you.