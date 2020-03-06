What’s going on in Stittsville this weekend

Some weekend events taking place in our busy community this weekend guaranteed to be interesting and lots of fun. Don’t forget to set your clocks one hour ahead on Saturday night. A sign that Spring is coming soon! And, to all the Stittsville women – celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with flair!

Friday, March 6, 2020

Sacred Heart High School students are performing their fun musical production – Seussical – at Sacred Heart High School. Performances are March 6 at 7:00 pm with shows on March 7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Get your tickets at the door – adults/seniors $12.00, kids under 12 $10.00. Promises to be a great production – don’t miss it!

Join Goldie Gharmari, MPP Carleton, as she brings the community together at a Town Hall to discuss the important topic of School Safety – Preventing Bullying and Harassment. It takes place at the Richmond Memorial Centre from 7:00 – 8:30 pm. RSVP to her website to ensure there is a seat for you – https://goldiempp.ca/…/carleton-conversations-safe-schools…/.

Drop your child off Upstairs @ Brown’s to have some fun making mini bacon & cheese quiche and fruity troll marshmallow treats. The will enjoy their culinary creations while watching the movie “Trolls!”. For children ages 6-13 yrs – cost $22.00 – from 6:00 – 9:00 pm.

Looking for something artsy to do? This class is for you! Dulce Tapp is presenting this fun collage class from 7:30 – 9:30 pm and it is open to all at The Little Red Spade (Stittsville Main). Collage is the art of re-appropriating previously made images and found materials into new compositions with freedom and fun. Appetizers provided by San Jose Mexican foods. Limited seating so RSVP to: https://www.facebook.com/events/207048073808675/.

Saturday, March 7, 2020

How does green eggs and ham sound? The cooking school at Brown’s YIG is holding a Dr. Seuss’s Cooking Party! Dr. Suess and characters will be leading the class from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. This class promises to be a lot of fun so sign-up early! Cost is $14.00 and is for kids aged 6-13. Call 613-831-9268 ext.0 to register.

Register to attend the U-Rock Music School’s Songwriting Workshop from 1:00 pm – 4:00pm. This workshop is open to U-Rock students & any aspiring young musicians of all ages and skill levels. Register at: https://www.u-rockschool.com/store/Songwriting-Workshop-p174731127.

Get your tickets to participate in Councillor Gower’s – Revitilization of Main Street session from 3:00 – 5:00 pm at the Johnny Leroux Arena. Share your thoughts and ideas on how you want Stittsville Main Street to evolve. Here is where to get your free tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/2533959493591870/.

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Goldie Gharmari, MPP Carleton, would love to see you at her International Women’s Day Breakfast to celebrate the amazing women in Carleton. The event is taking place at Danby’s in Richmond and is free and open to the public. RSVP to ensure your spot –

https://goldiempp.ca/event/international-womens-day-breakfast-in-richmond-2020/.

From 10:30 am – 12:00 pm, Angélique of Greeneyed Creations will walk you through the steps to make your very own 7-Chakta diffuser stretchy bracelet. You will receive a gemstone for each Chakra, either Hematite or clear Quartz and lava beads to finish up the bracelet in either black or white. All supplies included. Register with The Little Red Spade.

Join a journey to celebrate womanhood on International Women’s Day at a Mandala Workshop sponsored by Ambient Therapeutic Arts at the Stittsville Library from 3:15 – 4:45 pm. Register at https://www.facebook.com/events/889681558133177/.

Odds and Sods during the week —

Book now for the Stittsville Friendship Club trip for a Pancake Brunch at Temple’s Sugar Bush Restaurant on Wednesday, March 11. The bus will leave from the Johnny Leroux Arena at 10:15 am and return around 2:00 pm. Contact Doug McCrady at 613-314-7203 or send an email to admin@stittsville-friendship- club.com for reservations.

Throughout the month of March, the Art Space Wall at Stittsville Public Library will be showing the art work of Stittsville Art Mad Artists. The display will feature new work, for sale, in acrylic, watercolour and watercolour pencil. The group meets to paint at the Library every Friday afternoon between 1pm and 4pm. Visitors to the exhibition are welcome to drop in to meet the artists.

Until March 13, you can visit the Ottawa West Arts Association (www.owaa.ca) public art exhibit Travel. Visit the owaa gallery to view the latest exhibition that highlights beautiful destinations, near and far, real and imaginary. While there fill out a People’s Choice Ballot for your favourite pieces at the Cardel-Rec Complex-Goulbourn at 1500 Shea Road. Open 7 days a week, 7:00 am – 8:00 pm.