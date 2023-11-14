What’s happening at the Stittsville Library?

The Stittsville branch of the Ottawa Public Library offers programs and events for all ages. You can enjoy programs for children, youth and adults. The upcoming Trivia Night is sure to put your hippocampus to the test. The Stittsville Library continues to offer substantial learning opportunities for everyone.

Children’s Programs

The current session of children’s programs at the Stittsville Branch run until December 14. Find details on each program on the Ottawa Public Library program listings for the branch.

Knit, Crochet and Craft Circle

Every Wednesday until December 27, 6:30-8:00pm

Bring your knitting, crochet, embroidery, felting, beading, and more. Share your expertise if you’re comfortable, and learn about what other folks are working on (or just make friends and bond over your latest tv show obsession!). This is a drop-in program.

Trivia Night!

Monday, November 27, 6:45pm

Calling all quiz masters! Test your knowledge with live general trivia at the Stittsville Branch! Come for the fun, leave with the bragging rights! Register a team of two to five people.

Cookbook Club

Tuesday, November 28, 6:30-7:30pm

Do you love to cook? Connect with other food enthusiasts and level up your cooking skills over great discussions. We will look at new and popular cookbooks together and share recipes that we have tried. For November, we will be discussing meal ideas and recipes when it comes to cooking for two. Register for this program here.

Craft Night (Make a Folded Book Christmas Tree)

Monday, December 4, 6:30-8:00pm

Something for adults. Come and upcycle a book into a decorate Christmas tree! All materials will be provided. Register for this program here.

Questions?

Find your local Stittsville Branch staff members at the Information Hub or working throughout the branch. You can also visit the Ottawa Public Library website to access your account or find more programs.