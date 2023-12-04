What’s happening at the Stittsville Library?

Renovations at the Stittsville Branch

As of Monday, November 27, 2023, the washrooms by the program room will be under renovation and upgraded to universal washrooms – that area of the library and its hallway will be off limits. The branch will remain open and its collection and services will be available throughout the project. Library programs will continue to take place – children’s programming will take place in the children’s picture book section and adult programs will take place in the study hall.

Upcoming Events at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library

Children’s Programs

The current session of children’s programs at the Stittsville Branch run until December 14. Find

details on each program on the Ottawa Public Library program listings for the branch.

Ball Release and Counting Party

Saturday, December 2, 2:00pm

In the glass display case by the Juvenile Fiction, the display case has been filled with hundreds

of colourful balls! Join us for a fun ball release and find out how many balls were in there. Make

sure to bring your answer sheets if you still have them!

Knit, Crochet and Craft Circle

Every Wednesday until Dec. 27, 6:30-8:00pm

Bring your knitting, crochet, embroidery, felting, beading, and more. Share your expertise if you’re comfortable and learn about what other folks are working on (or just make friends and bond over your latest tv show obsession!). This is a drop-in program.

Memory Café

Thursday December 7, 1:00-3:00pm

An open house for persons with dementia, their care partners, and families. Fun and stimulating mental activities are planned to enhance the social interactions and the connections that are built within the group. Light snacks and warm drinks are served alongside items that aim to spark conversations and reminiscing. This drop-in program takes place on the first Thursday of each month.

Stittsville Creative Writing Group – Youth Program

Monday, December 18, 6:30-8:00pm

The Stittsville Creative Writing Group – Youth Program (SCWG-YP) is an extension of the adult program with the goals of fostering creativity and literacy in the next generation, inspiring future writers, and preserving the art of the written word. Participants are youth 13-17 years of age, unless granted an exemption. SCWG-YP participants and members meet once a month, on the third Monday of the month. The group is led by an adult member of the SCWG. Register for this program here.

Questions? Find your local Stittsville Branch staff members at the Information Hub or working throughout the branch. You can also visit the Ottawa Public Library website to access your account or find more programs.