What’s happening at the Stittsville Library branch?

There are always fun activities and learning programs taking place at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library and the end of January and the month of February are no exception for 2024. The annual writing contest for youth, ‘Awesome Authors’, has returned for another year with entries being accepted until February 23rd. Caleigh, the St. John Ambulance therapy dog, is also back so you can curl up to read a good book together. There are writing nights, the cookbook club and so much more. These are just a few of the programs that residents can participate in.

Awesome Authors Youth Writing Contest is Back!

Calling all young writers of Stittsville! The Awesome Authors Youth Writing Contest gives young writers, between the ages of 9 and 18, the chance to win awesome cash prizes, get published and share their talent with the world! This popular contest will them the opportunity to have their work published in the Pot-Pourri anthology. This wonderful contest would not be possible without the generosity of the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library Association.

Contest rules and regulations:

The contest started January 18, 2024.

Submissions will be accepted until February 23, 2024, 11:59 pm.

Open to all youth residing in Ottawa, ages 9 to 18 (must not yet have completed high school) with a valid library card.

Submission by outside residents with a non-resident card (family membership) will be accepted.

There is a limit of one (1) entry per person, per category. The seven categories are: short story, poetry, comic, nouvelle, poésie, bande dessinée and book cover.

Winners will be notified by email in April. Please use an email inbox that you are monitoring regularly.

For more information about submission, rules and regulations, please click here!

Read a Book to a St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog – Wednesdays, February 7-28, 2024 at 4:30-5:30pm

Find a good book and curl up with Caileigh, a St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog. Discover how much fun reading can be! Sign up for a 15 minute spot with this wonderful team. Space is limited, please register with staff at the branch. This special opportunity is open to all ages!

Knit, Crochet and Craft Circle (Drop-in Program) – Every Wednesday April 24, 2024, 6:30-8:00pm

Bring your knitting, crochet, embroidery, felting, beading, and more. Share your expertise if you’re comfortable and learn about what other folks are working on (or just make friends and bond over your latest tv show obsession!).

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

The current session of children’s programs are drop–ins. No registration is required! Come visit and enjoy some fun story time at the Stittsville Branch. Find details and stay in the loop by visiting our website and by checking out our program listings for the branch. Here are some upcoming library programs with some availability.

Trivia Night! – Monday January 22, 2024 at 6:45pm

Calling all quiz masters! Test your knowledge with live general trivia at the Stittsville branch of the Ottawa Public Library! Come for the fun, leave with the bragging rights! Register a team of two to five people, come and enjoy!

Welcome to Writing – What’s a Good Kid’s Book Anyway? – Saturday January 27, 2024 at 1:00-2:30pm

We will look at some well-loved kids’ novels starting with one or two at the beginning of “children’s literature.” How did their authors begin writing them? What makes them “good”? We will also consider ways to create a kids’ book. Participants will be invited to write down the titles of their favourite books as well and to “sketch” their own ideas or “maps” for a kids’ book or short story.

Cook the Cookbook Club – Soups and Stews – Tuesday January 30, 2024 at 6:30-7:30pm

Do you love to cook? Connect with other food enthusiasts and level up your cooking skills over great discussions. We will look at new and popular cookbooks together and share recipes that we have tried. Registration is required.

SCWG presents Welcome to Writing – Building a Community – Saturday February 10, 2024 at 1:00-2:30pm

Many people want to join a writing club, but find the available organizations are full or do not meet their needs. Why not start your own? This workshop will give concrete steps and examples, based on the success of the Stittsville Creative Writing Group, in building a community of like-minded individuals. It need not by writing, though that is the emphasis of this workshop, but any hobby, sports activity, or gathering in common. The principles are universal to whatever activity you want to enjoy.

Stittsville Open Book Club – Monday February 12, 2024 at 10:30-12:30

Share the enjoyment of books in a relaxed atmosphere on the Second Monday of the month. The Stittsville Open book club is a drop in that runs monthly from September to June. Books are available at the Stittsville branch Hub (central desk).

Card-Making Club – Tuesday February 13, 2024 at 630-7:30pm

Adults are invited to join us in making their own cards. Make greeting cards for your loved ones for any occasion. Supplies are provided but feel free to also bring your own. All skill levels are welcome. Come along and have fun!

Fun With Zentangle – Tuesday February 20, 2024 at 6:30-7:30pm

Adults are welcome to join as we learn how to create unique designs with this mediative art form. Zentangle is a form of art that involves drawing patterns and lines. Supplies and instructions are provided. Previous registrants are welcome!

Tech Talk (Explore the Ottawa Public Library Website) – Monday, February 26, 2024 at 6:30-7:30pm

Come and discover all the amazing things you can access through the Ottawa Public Library Website (Bibliocommons). I will do a group PowerPoint and then answer any questions people have. Drop in program.

Questions? Find your local Stittsville Branch staff members at the Information Hub or working throughout the branch. You can also visit the Ottawa Public Library website to access your account or find more programs.