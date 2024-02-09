What’s happening at the Stittsville Library in February

There are many programs to enjoy at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library in February. From learning about rabbits, meditative art, tech talk, cooking and an interactive session on writing. Some of the programs are a drop-in format, but registration is required for other listed below.

Library will be Closed for Family Day

A friendly reminder that all library locations and library services will be closed on Family Day – the Stittsville Branch be closed on Monday, February 19, 2024. It will be open on Saturday, February 17, 2024, and Sunday, February 18, 2024, for full-day services. For more information on hours of operation, please click here.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Check out these library programs that are available to register. Pick up our latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

AgVenture: Buddy Rabbit – Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2:00-2:45pm

The library welcomes the experts from the Agriculture Museum who will be teaching us about rabbits! Are all rabbits the same? What do they need? What is a hare and where does it live? Does it have predators? As they explore these questions through games and investigations, the students also enjoy a face-to-face visit with a rabbit, and pet its soft fur. Family program for ages 4 and older. **Please register one spot per child**

Fun with Zentangle – Tuesday February 20, 2024 at 6:30-7:30pm

Adults are welcome to join as we learn how to create unique designs with this meditative art form. Zentangle is a form of art that involves drawing patterns and lines. Supplies and instructions are provided. Previous registrants are welcome!

Tech Talk (Explore the Ottawa Public Library Website) – Monday February 26, 2024 at 6:30-7:30pm

Come and discover all the amazing things you can access through the Ottawa Public Library Website (Bibliocommons). There will be a PowerPoint presentation and then answer any questions people have. Drop in program.

Cook the Cookbook Club – Tuesday February 27, 2024 at 6:30-7:30pm

Do you love to cook? Connect with other food enthusiasts and level up your cooking skills over great discussions. We will look at new and popular cookbooks together and share recipes that we have tried.

SCWG presents Welcome to Writing – Scene Structure – Saturday March 2, 2024 at 1:00-2:30pm

Join our interactive session to learn how to write compelling scenes for your stories. We’ll discuss how to leverage key elements such as conflict, goals, agency, and change to maximize the reader’s empathy with your characters. Whether you’re writing short stories or an epic novel, you’ll leave with practical tools and techniques for planning, writing, and editing your scenes.

Art Space Wall – February

For the month of February, the Goulbourn Township Historical Society has a display of photographs with the local history of athletes who participated in winter sports. The display is entitled “Goulbourn on Ice”. Drop in to enjoy this wonderful display of current and former athletes.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!