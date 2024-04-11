What’s happening at the Stittsville Library? Some mid-month updates

If you have not filed your taxes yet, there are still three timeslots available with Revenue Canada Agency personnel to assist you. The Art Space Wall is filled with the beautiful photographs from Sylvie Sabourin – be sure to drop in to view this! If you are looking for work, the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team may be able to assist you. What to do with those eclipse glasses? Pass them in at the Library for future eclipse watchers. Some additional Library programs are being offered through April to June. Take an armchair road trip to Newfoundland with the Ottawa PC Users’ Group and the Orleans Photo Club – you won’t want to miss this beautiful trip.

Stittsville Branch Tax Clinics

Have you completed your taxes yet? There is still some availability in the last session of this service – there are three slots available on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 between 1:45-4:00pm. The Ottawa Public Library is partnering with Canada Revenue Agency to offer free tax preparation through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP). Do you need help with your tax return? If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, trained volunteers may be able to complete your tax return for you for free. Clients will have a 45-minute slot where one tax return will be completed. For the volunteer to complete your income tax and benefit return for you, make sure you have your tax information slips, receipts, Social Insurance Number, and identification. This service is first come, first serve but registration is required. There is a sign-up sheet at the information desk to save your spot – please visit the branch in-person or call to make an appointment.

April Art Space Wall

Sylvie Sabourin was born in France where she grew up before moving to Canada in the early 1980s. Photography has always been her passion. Both in Canada and abroad, she finds her inspiration in Nature and in Architecture. Her art attempts to capture and showcase the beauty of Nature and Man’s timeless creations. She strives to bring serenity to the viewers through her exhibitions and books. Her installment will be displayed for the month of April!

To see more photographs, visit https://owaa.ca/profile/sabourin/ For any question please write to sylviesabourin@rogers.com.

Recycle your eclipse glasses

You can drop off your used eclipse glasses at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library (1637 Stittsville Main Street).

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

Check out these library programs that are available to register. Storytime programs for children are drop-in, registration is not required. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

SCWG presents – Listening from the Back Row – Thursday, April 18, 2024 – 6:30-8:00pm

The Stittsville Creative Writing Group, is an OPL Program which has been producing stories, novels, laughs and tragedy, heroes, villains, poetry, and pretty much whatever we feel like writing, for the last 14 years. We invite you to come into our meeting, this one night, as a guest to hear some of our tales. You will be listening to published authors and talented writers. It may be a piece in progress, a polished story, or a flight of fancy. You won’t know unless you show up. This program will be taking place in the large program room. Registration recommended. Drop-ins welcome!

SCWG presents Welcome to Writing – Creative Writing Practice and Theory – Saturday, April 20, 2024 – 1:00-2:30pm

You want to be a creative writer. Where do you start? This workshop explores issues of creativity, imagination, and storytelling theory: point of view, pacing, or setting. This workshop is designed to spark your inventiveness and transform the mundane into the extraordinary. Come with writing implements and be prepared to start a new journey into creativity.

Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services Support – Tuesday, April 30, 2024 – 1:00-3:00pm

Are you looking for work? Unemployed or underemployed? Drop in to meet one-on-one with an Employment Counsellor from the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team. This program runs every second Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 at the Stittsville Branch. Please click on “View Full Schedule” to see the list of upcoming Tuesdays. Any changes to the schedule will be reflected on this program listing.

Cook the Cookbook Club – Tuesday, April 30, 2024 – 6:30-730pm

Do you love to cook? Connect with other food enthusiasts and level up your cooking skills over great discussions. We will look at new and popular cookbooks together and share recipes that we have tried. We will be discussing vegan and vegetarian cooking.

Advance Health Care Workshop by Dying With Dignity Canada – Thursday, May 2, 2024 – 1:00-2:30pm

Presented by Dying With Dignity Canada (Ottawa Chapter), Advance Care Planning is a workshop about making choices about how you would like to be cared for in the future, at a time when you are not able to speak for yourself. How to prepare an Advance Directive and choose a Power of Attorney for Personal Care are discussed. Materials include worksheets to identify and articulate one’s beliefs about end of life care and choices around planning your own health care. Discussion will include how to talk to your loved ones about your health care wishes in the event of illness and unexpected physical events. Registration is required as space is limited.

Tips and Techniques for Better Photos – Monday, May 6, 2024 – 6:00-8:00pm

Learn, in simple terms, how your camera works to enable you to take better photos. The lecture will cover tips on composition, depth of field, lighting, people pictures and how to avoid common pitfalls. Presented by Lynda Buske from the Ottawa PC Users’ Group and the Orleans Photo Club.

End of Life Options (including MAiD) Workshop by Dying With Dignity Canada – Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – 6:30-8:00pm

Presented by Dying With Dignity Canada (Ottawa Chapter), End of Life Options (including MAiD) is a workshop to educate people about the options available to mitigate or end suffering at life’s end, including palliative care, treatment options, and Medical Assistance In Dying (MAiD). Workshop includes the current legislation on MAiD, the process for applying in Ontario and explanation of the experience by a loved one. Registration is required as space is limited.

Dungeons & Dragons – Saturday, May 11, 2024 – 2:00-4:00pm

Curious about Dungeons and Dragons, or just learning how to play and need some practise? Give it a try with this one-session-long adventure for beginners! D&D is a popular fantasy role-playing game in which your characters explore, solve puzzles, and fight or outwit monsters. Learn the basic rules of this popular game as you undertake an adventure with fellow players! The adventure we will be playing will be announced soon. This program is for ages 12-16.

Armchair Travel – Newfoundland – Monday, June 10, 2024 – 6:00-8:00pm

Come and enjoy photos shown on a big screen, and narration from multiple car trips around this wonderful province. Highlights include Viking settlement in L’anse aux meadows, Fjord at Western Brook Pond, the Tablelands, Bonavista, Twillingate, Cape Spear, and icebergs. Presented by Lynda Buske from the Ottawa PC Users’ Group and the Orleans Photo Club.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!