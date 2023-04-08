What’s happening in April at the Stittsville Library

The Library is so important for residents in every community across the region. No-one knows this more so than the Stittsville Library staff. To add to the excitement of the arrival of spring, the Ottawa Public Library has planned a range of activities for all ages for the month of April.

Is spring blooming with thoughts of creativity in your household? On Saturday, April 15th, the Stittsville Creative Writing Group is offering a session at the Stittsville Library on writing and researching historical fiction at 1:30pm. Registration is required.

For learners at home, the Ottawa Public Library has Creative Bug, an extensive resource that provides online video instruction for crafting in a variety of mediums for adults and children. Learn how to sew, quilt, knit, draw, make jewelry, and more through Creative Bug.

Our art corner this month features another burst of creativity courtesy of Stephany Castilla.

The Economist is a publication for anyone who wants to have a better understanding of the global economic and political landscape. Print copies are available to borrow at the Stittsville branch or readers may access online with Press Reader.

Have a look at drop in children’s programming at the Stittsville branch in April including Family Storytime, Saturday Super STEM Storytime, Imagination Stations, and a screening of Pachamama for National Canadian Film Day on April 19th.

Did you know that the Friends of the Library at Stittsville have a book sale corner behind the main hub? The books at ‘Good Reads’ are of excellent quality, reasonably priced and the selection is diverse.

In a quick look ahead to May, the Stittsville branch is having a plant swap and the first session of Memory Café. Details to come!