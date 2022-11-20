What’s new and happening at the Stittsville Library? Programs and photography exhibit from John Edkins

Looking for a good read for the colder weather? Don’t forget the library! The Stittsville Library has all of the cozy mysteries, romance, general fiction, science fiction, as well as the latest reads! And don’t forget that the used book store, “Good Reads”, has lots of great books at amazing prices! All the money raised by the volunteers who manage the sale of the used books and the Good Reads store remains at the Stittsville branch to be used for special programing.

Ottawa StoryTellers (OST) and Ottawa Public Library (OPL) are delighted to present the annual Children’s Storytelling Festival from November 21 to 26, 2022, with storytelling events online and in person. Talented storytellers from Ottawa and across Canada will engage and delight children aged 0 to 12, their families, friends, and classmates, in English and French, with a diverse variety of unforgettable stories. The Festival is held in partnership with Odawa Native Friendship Centre, Cercle des Conteurs et Conteuses de l’Est de l’Ontario (CCCEO), Conseil des Écoles Catholiques Centre-Est (CECCE), and Consortium Centre Jules-Léger (CCJL).

The storytelling events are organized by age group and language. All performances will be available on YouTube with closed captioning in the weeks following. Many of the storytelling performances will take place live, in-person at various locations: OPL branches, Odawa Native Friendship Centre, at CCJL, and livestreamed on OPL’s Facebook Page. Both CECCE and CCJL are pleased to associate as partners for the francophone components of the Ottawa Children’s Storytelling Festival. Select performances will have American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation. Parents and teachers are encouraged to mark their calendars, all programs are free and open to the public. For more information and the full schedule visit www.ottawastorytellers.ca or www.BiblioOttawaLibrary.ca.

During the month of December, an exhibit of photographs taken by Stittsville resident John Edkins can be found on the Art Space Wall at the Stittsville Library. John shares his presentation of ‘Iconic Ottawa’ through the photographs he has taken over the years preserving Ottawa’s history and beauty. Drop in and take in the view of Ottawa from behind John’s camera lens – you don’t want to miss this exhibit.

The Stittsville Library Branch will have a special guest reader at a program for children ages 3-6 on December 10. The programs take place on Saturdays – November 26, December 3 and December 10 at 10:30am and last for 60 minutes. To register please visit the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) website or ask the branch staff when you are in. https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/mini-makers-steam-storytime-2.

Join other toddlers and their parent or caregiver for our stay and play dates on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Meet new friends and play with some different toys. https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/stay-and-play-50.

Did you know The Ottawa Public Library is a place for exploration and discovery? The Library provides the tools and resources – high-tech and low tech – to enable creation and inspire learning at any age or stage of life. OPL spaces, tools, collections, and programs are designed to spark curiosity and build connections that bring our community to life. Feed your imagination! Tools include a digitization lab, laser cutting, a 3D printer and music editing. These are fabulous opportunities to explore technology. https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/imagine-space-and-labs.

For newspaper readers, the library is expecting daily delivery of the Globe and Mail to join the Ottawa Citizen at the Stittsville Branch in the next few weeks.