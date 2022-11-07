What’s new and happening at the Stittsville Library – seeking art displays for 2023

There are many children’s programs offered at the Stittsville branch of the library this November, along with a fibre art display and for all the crafters in the community, there is Crafternoons on Thursdays. Did you also know the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) programs are FREE with a library card (unless specified)? With a library card, you have access to everything from gardening to language training. To receive your library card visit: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/getacard.

Have a look at the lineup of the interesting programs for school age children that the Stittsville library are hosting this month. You are sure to find something to appeal, from science to fairytales –

https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/childrens-writing-group-my-kid-wants-write-book-what-next

https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/mini-makers-steam-storytime-3

https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/lego%C2%AE-block-party-59

https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/youth-fairytale-writing-workshop-0

Out of the Box Fibre Artists celebrate 2022 as Year of the Garden and have a beautiful exhibit on the Art Space Wall at the library for the month of November.

And speaking of artists, Alison Watters. the Program Service Assistant at the Stittsville Library, is looking for local artists who may be interested in displaying their works on the Stittsville Art Space Wall at the library in 2023. She has a few months still available and would to hear from you. Paintings, photography, abstract works are all accepted and work well for exhibiting. If you are interested, please get send an email to Alison at alison.watters@biblioottawalibrary.ca.

If autumn weather is bringing thoughts of crafting to mind you are welcome to join our Drop In

‘Crafternoons’ every Thursday at 1:30pm. Ask the staff at the Reception Desk for further information or just drop by.