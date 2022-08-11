What’s new and happening at the Stittsville Library

(The artwork of students from A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School is on display at the Stittsville Public Library. Photo: Crossing Bridge Residents Association)

With school openings coming soon, the Stittsville Library is winding down some of their summer youth and children programs. But not to worry, there will be new programs coming this fall so stay connected by visiting the Ottawa Public Library website for Stittsville (Branch #1456) events and programs to be introduced.

Did you know Ottawa Public Library has an online crafting resource? Creativebug/Ottawa Public Library (biblioottawalibrary.ca) Learn how to paint, knit, sew, and much more. Creativebug offers thousands of award-winning arts & crafts free video classes and workshops. They are all taught by recognized design experts and artists.

Speaking of creativity – for the balance of August, the Stittsville Library has a display of artwork by young students from A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School that will bring a smile to your heart.

Staff are happy to let customers know that the small study hall is now available for use. Bookings are accepted in branch only for one hour. Please ask staff for more information.

The Stittsville Library is hosting a presentation by Green Burial Ottawa Valley on September 27. Information can be found at their website Green Burial Ottawa Valley. To register for the program follow this link Green Burial Ottawa Valley/Ottawa Public Library (biblioottawalibrary.ca).

Here at Stittsville Central couldn’t resist sharing this cartoon…