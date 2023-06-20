What’s new and happening in June at the Stittsville Library

Did you know that Ottawa Public Library customers can request library items from any of their locations to be delivered to the most convenient location closest to you? Staff will be happy to show you how. Save time and gas money by using this service.

While you are at the Library, don’t forget to visit the wall of books beside and behind the receptionist desk where you can browse all of the used books and CDs available for purchase from the “Good Reads” bookstore. The bookstore is managed by a group of volunteers and the sales help to support the library with the purchase of new books and other equipment needs.

Summer Reading Club

The Summer Reading Club has begun. Did you know that the TD Summer Reading Club is Canada’s biggest, bilingual summer reading program for kids of all ages? It celebrates Canadian authors, illustrators, and stories. Young readers are able to pick up their summer reading kits and register at the Stittsville branch or at any Ottawa Public Library location. Alternatively, they can also go onto the TD Summer Reading Club website to get a virtual copy. Throughout the summer, kids are encouraged to read as much as possible and to track each day they read onto their calendar as a sort of reading log.

Best of all, they can bring in their calendars at the end of the summer to the Stittsville branch and enter to win a fabulous prize. Also, if kids and families need an idea of what to read next, check out the Summer Reading Club booklists in English and in French.

Looking for some activities for the children this summer? The Stittsville branch, along with all 33 locations, will have free programs and activities all summer long. Come and sit in on the story time sessions, try out the Escape Room or come show off your dance moves – there will be a variety of programs to entertain children and spark their curiosity. For those of you who would like to participate from home, the Library also has virtual programs for all. The virtual programs are presented over Zoom. Children do not want to miss out on the summer reading fun!

Creativebug Online Resource

Creativebug offers thousands of free award-winning arts & crafts video classes and workshops. They are all taught by recognized design experts and artists and are completely ad-free. Learn how to knit, sew, paint and so much more! Nurture your creative soul by learning something new.

As well as in-branch programs at the Stittsville Branch, the Ottawa Public Library always has e-books, games, and videos available through the website. With a library card and the internet, you have an entire library to explore!