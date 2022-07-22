What’s new and happening this week at the Stittsville Library?

With summer vacations started along with the hot days, the Stittsville Library is the perfect place to discover, have fun and cool down. This coming week the Stittsville Library has lots of activities to keep every age category in your family busy and learning.

The Stittsville Library has several activities to enjoy in branch and some to take home. This week we have a jigsaw puzzle in progress and inspiration for summer bucket lists. Embroidery hoops with needle and thread, friendship bracelet materials, black out poetry pages and the game of Life are available in the teen section. To discover more and to register for the Stittsville Library craft and activity programs visit: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/program?f%5B0%5D=field_age_group%3A1152&f%5B1%5D=field_cat egory%3A47019&f%5B2%5D=field_series_1%3A50525.

Sign up for the children’s Summer Reading Club is ongoing with weekly prizes until the end of August. Did you know you can access online resources for choosing your next read by logging in to our website https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en and selecting categories for New Books, Award Winners or Bestsellers? Also fun to explore are our online resources for Books and Reading; Novelist, Choix Média, Teen Book Cloud or Tumblebooks. Discover and sign-up at: Ottawa Public Library – Find a Program or Event.

Staff are happy to answer questions on these resources.

For in branch reading please note the Ottawa Citizen and The National Post arrive daily. A great variety of magazines are also here for browsing too.