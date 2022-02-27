What’s new at the Library

This week at the Library, where applicable, reduced hours are still in effect, but now there is some limited seating available at the branches. Although the Ontario Government announced that there will be some loosening of restrictions, the Library’s policies regarding masks and computer use remain in effect. However, Chromebooks are available for in-library use for one-hour at a time.
Museum Passes are available and the museums around Downtown Ottawa and Gatineau will soon reopen with various opening dates. The Canadian Museum of History and the War Museum remain closed for the time being; The Canadian Museum of Nature and the National Gallery of Canada opened on February 25 and February 26 respectively. The Ingenium Museums (Agriculture and Food, Science and Technology and Space and Aviation) are open. Please check the individual museum websites at the links provided before planning your visit.
March Break online activities will be starting soon. Registration will be open this Monday, February 28 using your library card. There are online activities for teens as well.
SUPPORT LOCAL STITTSVILLE