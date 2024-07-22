What’s new at the Stittsville Library

(The Summer Reading Club has always been a success at the Stittsville Library. To appreciate all the children who attend, they are asked by library staff to write their name on a star each time they visit and it is added to the library’s wall display. Photos: Stittsville Library)

Heading off on vacation? Drop-in to the Stittsville Library for all of the summer themed books you’ve been wanting to read. Looking for a summer activity? The Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library has great summer programs and activities for every age.

Stittsville Branch Closed for Colonel By Day

A friendly reminder that all library locations and library services will be closed on Monday for Colonel By Day – the Stittsville Branch be closed on Monday, August 5, 2024. It will be open on Saturday, August 3, 2024 for full-day services. For more information on hours of operation, please click here.

Redesigned Homepage Launches at OPL

Enhanced client experience: The new design is crafted to elevate user satisfaction by focusing on consistency, predictability, and visual appeal. We’ve streamlined navigation, ensuring intuitive pathways to key information and services. With a more intuitive layout, clients will find it easier to explore and engage with Library services, resources, and events, enhancing their overall experience with OPL.

Mobile-friendly optimization: Recognizing the prevalence of mobile browsing, the homepage has been restructured to deliver a seamless and enjoyable experience across various devices. Whether accessed on a desktop, tablet, or smartphone, users can expect fluid navigation and optimal viewing, ensuring convenience on the go.

Browse our collection and place holds by visiting our website: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/.

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

The TD Summer Reading Club is in full swing and library programs have been a blast! To all the children – It’s not too late to pick up a booklet and to sign up for the Summer Reading Club.

(It’s not too late to join the TD Summer Reading Club! Soon you could see your star shining alongside all the other stars at the Stittsville Library.)

To all the adults – participate in our Adult Library Challenge and pick up your bingo card. For other library programs, check out these programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Lego® Block Party Tuesday, July 30, 2024 – 10:30-11:30am

Create and build with Lego®! Drop-in Family program.

Get Crafty! Tuesday, August 6, 2024 – 10:30-11:30am

Come craft at the library. We have all the supplies you need to satisfy your creativity! Drop-in Family program.

Exploring Online Banking and Shopping Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – 10:00am-12:00pm

Participants will explore their current banking and shopping habits, learn how to safely bank and shop online, as well as when and how online banking and shopping can be helpful as an alternative to conventional methods. Registration Required. Presented by The Council on Aging of Ottawa / Le Conseil sur le vieillissement d’Ottawa.

Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services Support Tuesday, August 6, 2024 – 1:00-3:00pm

Are you looking for work? Unemployed or underemployed? Drop in to meet one-on-one with an Employment Counsellor from the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team. This program runs every second Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 at the Stittsville Branch. Please click on “View Full Schedule” to see the list of upcoming Tuesdays. Any changes to the schedule will be reflected on this program listing.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!