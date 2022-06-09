What’s new for the summer at the Stittsville Library?

The Stittsville Public Library is offering multiple programs for all ages over the summer season. Take a deep breath, relax and drop in or pre-register so you and your kids can unwind and let your imaginations run wild this summer.

(St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog Caileigh, an Irish Setter, and her owner Christine Phillips provide comfort to many patients at The Ottawa Hospital and are bringing that comfort to children when reading at the Stittsville Library.)

Some children are very comfortable reading to dogs and enjoy reading with beautiful Caileigh, a St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog. Caileigh loves to listen to stories read by children or adults, so register in-person for either of these afternoon sessions on June 11 or 18 (or both) at the Stittsville Branch only. Further information for this event is available at the Branch.

Register for reading and writing from any of the following choices: Babytime and Summer Reading Club for school age children; a Youth Writing Group for teens; and, some craft times for adults. Discover and register at Ottawa Public Library – Find a Program or Event.

For the month of June, the Library staff invite all residents to visit the library branch to see a display of unique handmade birdhouses. If you have an interest in birds or woodworking, please drop in to see John Wang’s creative display.

For avid gardeners and those who wish they were, the Branch provides a reading list of books to browse and sure to entertain here.

You can also view upcoming programs at the Stittsville Library through the website here, or contacting the Library by email at stittsville@biblioottawalibrary.ca or calling 613-580-2940.