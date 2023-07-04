What’s up at the Stittsville Library? Summer reading and activities

Library Summer Hours

Make the Stittsville Library your go-to this summer! Just a friendly reminder that Sunday hours will be paused for the months of July and August – the library will be closed on Sundays and will return in September. Summer holiday closures includes July 1 (Canada Day), August 2 (Colonel By Day), and September 6 (Labour Day).

Summer Reading Club

The Stittsville Public Library is offering multiple programs for all ages over the summer season. TD Summer Reading Club is going on and there are lots of prizes to be won. Come visit us at the information desk and show us your reading logs – children can enter their names in a ballot for our weekly draw. We also have an art piece where children who participate can sign their names on a petal and decorate our Butterfly Mural. Kids and families who are looking for something to read next, readers can check out our Summer Reading Club booklists in English and in French.

(Come participate and take your pictures!)

(Check out our I Spy display and look for the Letter P!)

Looking for some activities that require no registration? The Stittsville branch will have some drop-in programs that are free of charge. Save these dates!

Saturday Family Fun will take place every Saturday from July 8 – August 5 at 10:30am-11:30am. We will have a selection of activities to choose from each week, such as Board Games, Lego, Technology, Puppets, and More!

Summer Baby Time will take place Monday, July 31 at 1:30pm. There will be stories, rhymes, songs and activities for babies (ages 0-18 months) and their parent/caregiver.

Teens Staycation Programs

Starting July 3rd , the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) is hosting the Teen Staycation, a summer-long series of programs and events designed for teens. The programs were created and chosen in consultation with teens from OPL Teen Advisory Groups across Ottawa. Luckily for us, the Stittsville Branch will be hosting a robotics program in person. In addition to these wonderful in-person programs, there will also be virtual programs that will take place live online. Fill your summer with storytelling, creativity, lots of sharing and interactive fun.

Introduction to Virtual Reality and Cospaces will take place on Tuesday, August 8 at 2:00pm. This program is hosted by uOttawa Maker Mobile and teens will have the opportunity to learn how to create a 3D world using the online software CoSpaces. They will create and code a roller coaster to move along a path. Technology for the program will be provided and this program is for teens ages 13-18. Registration is required.

Manga on Hoopla Comics

Do you like comics or manga? There’s a new addition to our Hoopla Comics collection – over 300 manga! Start exploring today and discover everything manga has to offer! While traditional comics are read left to right, with manga it’s the other way around. Begin reading at the top right and move to the left, both for the panels and for the text bubbles within. There’s something for everyone, at any reading level. There are over 26,000 titles from major publishers, all available instantly to borrow!

Booking 1:1 for E-Book Tutorials

Did you know that you can book a one-on-one appointment in-branch if you need help with your eReader? This service is designed to meet the needs and interests of library clients and equip them to benefit more than ever from the library. These consultations can be done by phone (30 minutes) or in-branch (up to one hour). Come to the library and set-up your eReader or set up your Libby app before taking off on your summer holidays. Other services that you can book one-on-one include computer tutorials, readers advisory and more!

Introducing: Book Club Kits!

The Library has 90 kits available, with a variety of popular fiction and non-fiction titles in French and English to provide a gateway for readers to delve into diverse stories and connect with fellow book enthusiasts. Our Book Club Kits will make choosing your book club’s next read easier than ever. Each kit contains 10 copies of the same book and a laminated book club guide with additional resources, all packed in a sturdy denim bag. Kits can be checked out for up to six weeks, with no renewals.

They can be reserved up to 12 months in advance using the Kitkeeper reservation tool. How does it work? One book club member will need to reserve and sign out the kit with their library card.

The cardholder will be responsible for the contents of the kit, which need to be returned in full to library staff during open hours and cannot be returned in book drops.

Books and conversation can bring people closer, build connections, and expand hearts and minds. Unleash the power of reading and connection.

Questions? Please don’t hesitate to ask at the Reception Desk the next time you visit the Stittsville Library. You can also visit the Library website for our hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events, apply for a library card, and more!