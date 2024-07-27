When over 24,000 pounds of potatoes tumble into Stittsville – Lionhearts take charge

(Lionhearts received one of their largest deliveries on July 27th – a truckload of potatoes from Manitoba. Helping to manage, sort and repackage the large bins are l-r Lionhearts employees, Stephen, Kiara and Lee-Anne. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Lionhearts Inc. Ottawa, is a non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention of hunger through food recovery efforts with a mission that no food should go to waste. At the June Stittsville Volunteer Awards, Travis Blackmore was the guest speaker. Travis is the brainchild behind Lionhearts who began his work in Kingston, Ontario before expanding to Stittsville in 2023 to serve organizations across Ottawa.

Travis shared his story of the ‘ad’venture he had entered. He was passionate about food recovery and had a friend who worked at the local Kingston Costco who lined up a meeting with the manager to arrange food recovery for the food that Costco was tossing out daily.

The catch, he would have to be at Costco by 6:00am every day for the pick-up. The next morning he arrived and discovered 800 pounds of strawberries awaiting him. His Dad managed a church so he was able to take the three carloads of strawberries there. He started phoning organizations to take the strawberries and soon realized that these organizations did not have the capability or capacity of handling large quantities of food every day. This was the door that opened for Lionhearts to become a charitable food distribution agency.

On July 27th another large delivery to Stittsville would be awaiting distribution – a potato rescue would be taking place. Lionhearts Inc. and Foodsharing Ottawa (partners in the potato rescue event) would be receiving and distributing over 24,000 pounds of potatoes recovered from Manitoba. This significant amount of potatoes will support individuals and families across Ottawa in need of food.

At 11:00am the truck arrived and waiting to offload, sort and repack the potatoes into manageable boxes, were ten volunteers made up of folks from Lionhearts and Starbucks, along with Operations Manager, Stephen La Salle; Distribution Co-Ordinator, Lee-Anne Haggett; Kiara Gocan, Digital Marketing Co-Ordinator; and, Monty.

(The ‘potato rescue’ volunteers at Lionhearts on July 27. Photo: Lionhearts)

Kiara told us, “the over 24,000 pounds of potatoes will be used to make good nutritious meals, as well as Lionhearts’ agency partners – food banks, community homes, and shelters – receiving delivery of the potatoes.”

Added Kiara, “our agency partners will then distribute the potatoes throughout their respective communities!” Lionhearts does not tell partners how to distribute the food or goods once they have been delivered.

It was a sight to behold seeing the large boxes that held over 24,000 pounds of potatoes in the back of the transport truck. The team were quick to get to work by filling smaller boxes to be kept in the warehouse until pick-up time by Foodsharing Ottawa. It was also very hot for all those who had volunteered their time, but that didn’t deter the speed at which the potatoes were sorted and the boxes filled! Monty was kept busy loading and stacking the boxes on pallets in preparation for the pick-up.

(The load of potatoes upon arrival and Councillor Gower dropped by to say this delivery is so important and will be appreciated by those who receive the potatoes. Stephen and the Councillor inside the transport. Photo: Lionhearts)

(While Lee-Anne was sorting the potatoes, she discovered the perfect heart-shaped potato for this caring and sharing project.)

The organizations who will be sharing in this truck full of potatoes are:

Ottawa Mission

Shepherds of Good Hope – Murray Street

Harvest House

Matthew House

Barrhaven Food Cupboard

Kanata Food Cupboard

Stittsville Food Bank

Lanark County Food Bank

Richmond Food Bank

Partage Vanier Food Bank

Pinecrest Terrace Community House

Morrison Gardens Community House

Foster Farm Community House

Michele Heights Community House

Winthrop Court Community House

Brittania Woods Community House

Compassion Centre

Caldwell Family Centre

Sadaqa Food Bank

Chrysalis House

OIM

Lionhearts Kingston

Life Centre

Richmond Carefor

FAMSAC

The people of Ottawa are fortunate that Travis had a passion for food recovery and put into action a plan for a facility that serves so many.

Lionhearts, named for Aslan – the lion in The Chronicles of Narnia, arrived in Stittsville in 2023 and are located at 119 Iber Road. You can follow Lionhearts on Facebook or learn more about the organization on their website.