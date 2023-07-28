Wholesome return for volunteer work at Goulbourn Museum

The Heritage Garden at the Goulbourn Museum needs some helpers to assist with weeding, watering and tending to the vegetables and herbs – this year’s plantings. This would be a great time to make it a family outing and spend it in a garden. Every Sunday until August 27th, visitors are encouraged to drop by between 10:00am and 4:00pm to help tend the garden.

“We have a great opportunity for families. In exchange for some help in our garden, visitors will learn about community gardens and heritage plants and leave with fresh herbs and vegetables!” Sue Woodford the Museum’s Communications Manager told Stittsville Central.

Families will learn about the heritage vegetables and the history of community gardens, and best of all, get to take home the fruits of their labour! Currently, the beans, basil and chamomile are ready to pick and there is an abundance of fresh parsley that needs to be “parsed.” Over the next few weeks, there will also be tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers and thyme ready for picking and to take home.

Pack a lunch and make this a fun and wholesome family activity and outing. There are picnic tables, shade umbrellas and lawn games to be enjoyed at the Museum. Also provided to the gardeners will be gloves, gardening tools, water, sunscreen and bug spray.

Come out and help in the garden and make some new gardening friends. For more information email info@goulbournmuseum.ca.