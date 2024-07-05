Wildpine Residence launches their ‘little free library’ for the community

(The Wildpine Residence ‘Little Free Library’ was introduced to the community on July 4, 2024 by Peter Boyle and Rachelle Wilson who are both avid readers. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Wildpine Residence staff and residents want to encourage a passion for reading for residents of Stittsville. On July 4th, they took that first step by introducing their Little Free Library providing access to exchange free books. The staff and residents of Wildpine aim to “bring the community together by setting up their little library where anyone can take or leave a book for free”.

The launch of the Little Free Library began with Rachelle Wilson, a Wildpine employee, telling those in attendance how the project had transpired. It all began in the Spring, when Rachelle discussed the idea with her supervisors, Lucy DiSanto and Frances de Beaumont, who loved the idea right away. Rachelle is an avid reader and is always encouraging others at work, her family and friends to read. By May, plans were started to launch her passion – the Little Free Library.

Rachelle had done her research, and registered the new Wildpine library with the Little Free Library organization where all the libraries can be found on an online international map. She also quickly discovered that worldwide there were well over a hundred free libraries such as the one planned.

(Rachelle speaks to the crowd and explains how one special book that she is holding was donated by local author Lynne McKenzie for the free little library.)

With Rachelle’s husband, Sam, owning a construction business, she knew that he would certainly be able to construct the little library. Over two days, Sam created the library using nothing but recycled materials, including the cupboard door that was donated by his friend. The library was completed and installed –ready to be filled with books.

Filling the library with books would not be a problem. Wildpine resident, Peter Boyd who manages the beautiful inside library told us, “when I moved into Wildpine in September, three years ago, I offered to look after the library being a book lover. Well they told me there were boxes of donated books to be added to their library. I thought that maybe they were in the library, but no sight of them anywhere. I was told they were in the parking garage. So I went to visit the garage. Waiting there were 30 boxes of donated books! I sure had a job ahead of myself!” Peter will ensure that the little library is filled with books that have been donated to Wildpine.

One of the books is special to Wildpine. Local author Lynne McKenzie donated a signed copy of the children’s book she had written in 2023 – It’s Me, Panda!. Lynne had participated in Wildpine’s Christmas market selling her books and they wanted to ensure that Lynne’s book was included in their Little Free Library. (Stittsville Central brought you Lynne’s story on December 1, 2023.)

(Peter had the honour of cutting the ribbon to launch the Little Free Library.)

Each book is unique as inside the front cover there is a gold seal with a QR code linked to Wildpine’s social media platforms and website. Those who take a book can have an online discussion about the book they are reading and share their thoughts. Not only that, inside the library, there are bookmarks made by Wildpine residents that anyone taking a book can have. Also, the Wildpine Little Free Library can be found on the internet map for libraries such as this around the world.

(A collection of bookmarks made by the Wildpine residents that can be taken when you take a book.)

Rachelle is planning to create a tour booklet of all of the little free libraries in our area.

What better way to share our books and to have a place to pass something special to someone new, a beautiful way to express that inherent kindness in us all.

The Little Free Library can be found in the Wildpine Residence parkette along Stittsville Main Street. Do stop by and choose your next book.