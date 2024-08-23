Wildpine residents celebrate the thrill of the Carnival

The staff of Wildpine Residence brought an afternoon full of fun and entertainment to the residents at their annual Carnival on August 23rd. Residents were waiting with anticipation for the day to arrive. And when it did, they were not disappointed. There were games of chance and skill, eating contests, feasting and overall merriment filling the back terrace much to the joy of everyone.

The staff delighted the residents with their playful costumes. There were clowns, the Queen of Diamonds, the carnival ringmaster and more adding to everyone’s high spirits. Drifting through the air was the smell of carnival food – popcorn, candy floss, fresh lemonade and homemade pretzels attracting everyone to the Carnival.

Throughout the afternoon there was a sense of merriment and cheerfulness, with residents and family members enthusiastically taking part in the energetic atmosphere. There were also many volunteers enjoying themselves who had helped with the afternoon of festivities, including a number from the local high schools, sharing their youthful energy with everyone.

The Carnival is a time for friendship, fun and joy and the Wildpine celebration was all of those things wrapped up in an afternoon of great excitement.