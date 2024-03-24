Words in Passing: Post-it Note Poems by Shauna Cronin at HUM Microgallery

If you’ve strolled by 121 Westridge Drive, chances are you’ve caught sight of Lynda Cronin’s HUM microgallery. But if you haven’t had the pleasure yet, here’s your opportunity to experience it firsthand, because a delightful surprise awaits you courtesy of the emerging poet, Shauna Cronin.

Shauna, with an MA in International Development and a background in Literature, dedicates her days to the mental health sector. Recently, she unveiled her self-published compilation titled “The Backdrop and the Whirlpool”, now accessible on Amazon.

Meanwhile, Shauna is showcasing her collection of post-it note poems titled “Words in Passing”. Some of these poems are from her previous collection, while others are more recent additions. This exhibition maintains the theme of viewer engagement, reminiscent of her previous mail art project. Each post-it poem is accessible for visitors to take home, after which the author replaces it with a new poem.

Like Shauna told us, “The poems are meant for the everyday person. Visitors can select a poem that resonates with them, allowing it to impact their lives for a day, a week, or however long they desire.”

The exhibition is now live, and it will be running until April 14th. Don’t miss your chance to grab a poem, because as Shauna said, “Poems cut through the different genres, bringing everyone together while creating a shared experience of humanity.” For further engagement, follow Shauna on her Instagram page.