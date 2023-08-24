Your feedback is requested by OHS to plan for the next five years putting people and pets first

The rising cost of living has caused more pet owners to surrender their pets to the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS). The OHS’s draft Strategic Plan includes exploring the possibility of opening a new veterinary clinic to provide reduced-cost services for pet owners who typically would not be able to afford veterinary care.

To address this issue, on August 24th the Ottawa Humane Society opened a survey to receive the community’s feedback on the greatest needs of Ottawa’s pets and their owners. The survey is open until September 5th. The feedback received by the OHS will be used to update the organization’s strategic plan for the next five years.

“During the public health crisis, it became clear that in order to help more animals, we need to make it possible for more animals to stay in homes where they are already loved and cared for,” said Heather Hunter, OHS Director of Outreach. “The best way to do that? Find out directly from Ottawa’s pet owners what challenges might separate them and their pet and what support they need to avoid a heartbreaking decision.”

The OHS is looking for feedback from the community on a variety of topics ranging from programs to support pets and their owners, to advocating for stronger legislation for animals, to developing more resources for children to learn about animals and taking care of pets.

Stephen Smith, Manager of Communications, shared, “the next five years are looking to be very exciting for the OHS, and we’re thrilled to be exploring more ways to help our community and its pets.”

We encourage prospective and current pet owners to complete the survey (at the link below) to improve the affordability of care for families and owning a pet.

The survey is available online and all residents of Ottawa are welcome to complete it.

