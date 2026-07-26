From a Jamboree market in the park to the book fair at Re-Store

What makes Stittsville so great? All the various events that take place every weekend. This past weekend their were two events you didn’t want to miss – The Stittsville Jamboree Fundraiser Market and the Re-Store Book Fair being held at the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store.

At the Jamboree Market there were several vendors and fresh produce from Miller’s Farm. Music entertainment was provided by The Cavalier Son, Nick Levesque and Chantal Musique celebrating the theme of Music and Creations!

The FUNdraiser markets guarantee a diverse group of artisans to allow for more individuality among the vendors and more selection for the shoppers. By shopping at these markets, you are supporting local causes as Saturday’s did – the Home Bosses Youth Centre located in Frederick Banting Secondary Alternate School in Stittsville.

On August 22nd, the 5th Annual Sweet Corn Festival will be taking place at Village Square Park.

Then it was off to Iber Road for the Habitat Re-Store Reads Book Fair. This book fair is the largest for the west-end Habitat ReStore, and is entirely volunteer-led. Everyone attending could find new, nearly-new and gently used titles at this year’s sale. Volunteers sought book donations from the public and then sorted and categorized the thousands of books received.

Proceeds go directly to Habitat Greater Ottawa to support the organization in building more safe and affordable homes that provide a solid foundation for local families.

Notable authors from Ottawa and surrounding area were invited to attend throughout the weekend to offer their books for sale and discuss their work. We had the opportunity to meet Darren Jerome who writes novels based on historical fiction from our area. We purchased his newest novel, ‘Grande’, that we discovered after a chat is based on the history of the Upper Ottawa Valley on the Québec side of the Ottawa River near to our cottage.