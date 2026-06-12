West Side Pride restores community tradition with upcoming community pancake breakfast

Bringing together local law enforcement, 2SLGBTQIA+ community members, neighbours and allies, this breakfast event aims to foster open dialogue, build mutual understanding and celebrate community connection over a shared meal.

The breakfast takes place on Wednesday, June 17th, from 7:00am to 8:00am at the Stittsville-Ottawa Police Station located at 211 Huntmar Drive. Admission is free and all members of the public are welcome. (Please bring a chair.)

Recognizing the complex history and diverse perspectives surrounding relationships between law enforcement and queer communities, West Side Pride has worked closely with local officers to design an event centered on approachability, mutual respect and an active community presence. West Side Pride volunteers and local officers will be flipping pancakes, serving breakfast and engaging directly with attendees.

“We believe that meaningful connection often starts with a simple conversation,” says Marion Steele, Chair of West Side Pride. “This is about creating a safe and neutral space where our community members and local service providers can sit down together as neighbours, listen to one another and strengthen local bonds.”

About West Side Pride:

West Side Pride is a community-driven organization dedicated to supporting, celebrating and advocating for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Stittsville and the surrounding rural and west-end areas. Through local events, education and partnerships, West Side Pride works to ensure a vibrant, safe and inclusive community for all.