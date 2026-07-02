With strong community and partner support – MMLT successfully acquires Clyde Lake Nature Reserve

(View of Clyde Lake from Clyde Lake Nature Reserve. Photo taken by Andrew Dunbar on a recent monitoring outing in early June 2026.)

In follow-up to Stittsville Central’s March article in which the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) was seeking the community’s support to protect a beautiful 93-acre property on Clyde Lake in the Lanark Highlands, south of Calabogie, we are pleased to inform our readers that the MMLT has been successful in their efforts. They have successfully acquired a 37.6-hectare (93-acre) property on Clyde Lake, now permanently protected as the Clyde Lake Nature Reserve.

This also signifies that several species at risk observed on the land, will now continue to survive and be cared for in the important habitat this landscape provides for vulnerable wildlife.

(Canadian Tiger Swallowtails licking water from puddles and Powderhorn Lichen both of which can be found at the Clyde Lake Nature Reserve. Photos: MMLT)

With support from the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, part of Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Natural Climate Solutions Fund and administered by the Ontario Land Trust Alliance (OLTA), along with funding through the Greenlands Conservation Partnership program, an initiative funded by the Government of Ontario and administered by OLTA, and the MapleCross Fund, MMLT was able to complete the acquisition within a time-sensitive funding window.

“By supporting this project through the Greenlands Conservation Partnership, we are taking action to conserve Ontario’s green spaces and biodiversity, protecting a natural area roughly equivalent to 58 city blocks. This work will have immediate benefits this season and lays the groundwork for long-term environmental protection and outdoor recreation in the years ahead,” said Todd McCarthy, Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Complementing this support, contributions from community donors were instrumental in covering associated project costs, including a contribution to a stewardship endowment fund to ensure the property can be cared for in perpetuity.

“This project reflects the strength of collaboration, from funding partners to the many individuals who stepped forward to support it,” said Steve Kotze, MMLT’s President. “It’s wonderful to see the passion our community has for conservation. Projects like this inspire action. Together, we’ve ensured this special place will be protected and cared for for generations to come.”

Located along the northern boundary of Lanark Highlands Township, the property features approximately 500 metres of shoreline on Clyde Lake and lies near two existing MMLT properties, Blueberry Mountain at cliffLAND and Clydelands. These protected areas contribute to a growing network of conserved lands in the region.

(A view of the forested ridge on the Clyde Lake Nature Reserve and looking up at the forest canopy. Photos: MMLT)

The property encompasses a diverse mix of forest, wetland, and shoreline habitats. A steep, west-facing slope rises approximately 100 metres from Clyde Lake, supporting a forest dominated by Red Oak and White Pine, along with other native species. A small wetland at the north end further enhances its ecological value.

The site also shows strong potential to support species at risk, with several species of conservation concern already observed. Additional inventories will be conducted to better understand and document the property’s biodiversity over time.

Through long-term stewardship, MMLT will allow natural processes to guide the development of a forest with old-growth characteristics. Planned activities include baseline ecological inventories and ongoing monitoring of species at risk. The property also offers long-term opportunities for low-impact public access. MMLT envisions a short loop trail to the summit, where visitors may enjoy partial views of Clyde Lake and the surrounding hills, particularly during the leaf-off season.

MMLT extends a sincere thank you to Keith Shackleton and Diane Zeigler, who donated 40% of the land value, and to all who contributed to making the permanent protection of the Clyde Lake Nature Reserve possible.

About Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust

Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is a charitable land trust dedicated to conserving ecologically significant lands in the Mississippi River and Lower Madawaska River watersheds. MMLT currently protects nearly 1,740 hectares (4,300 acres) of forests, wetlands, and other vital habitats in eastern Ontario, ensuring they remain wild and healthy for future generations.