COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

July is the seventh month of the year and as we near the end of this month, Councillor Gower is sharing news, events and more to keep residents up-to-date. As Ottawa celebrates 200 years, the Councillor would like to create a time capsule that reflects Stittsville to be opened 50 years from now. If you have ideas of what should be included, share them by reaching out to Councillor Gower. A planning application has been received by the City to permit the development of an indoor water park, family entertainment centre, 236-room hotel, and restaurant. The Ottawa Police have reminded people several times about “distraction thefts” and the Councillor reminds you again. Two updates about trees have been shared on the Councillor’s website for your information. OC Transpo is holding a public information session in the west end on August 25th with General Manager Rick Leary and his team. The in-pond work has been completed, and the pathway is open again at Paul Lindsay pond, but more will be taking place in the fall. The Trans Canada Trail re-gravelling has been postponed until October to protect the turtle population in the area. The Ottawa Humane Society is seeking donations of food to their Emergency Pet Food Bank. As always, should you require assistance, get in touch with the Councillor’s office at the contact information provided below.

(Items contained in Time Capsule 1 of the Stittsville Public School unveiling in 2024.)

What should we put in the Ottawa 200 time capsule?

As part of the Ottawa 200 anniversary celebrations, we’re assembling a time capsule to be opened by Ottawa residents 50 years from now. I’m looking for ideas for any Stittsville items that could be included in the capsule – something meaningful and unique that reflects Stittsville as it is today.

Some ideas from residents so far include: An “Alex the fox” rock, a Stittsville Scouts 75th anniversary badge, a poster from the Stittsville Butter Tart Festival, a West Side Pride t-shirt. Click here for all of the criteria…

Proposal for an indoor water park and hotel

The City has received a planning application to permit the development of an indoor water park, family entertainment centre, 236-room hotel, and restaurant, located along Palladium Drive near the Connections neighbourhood.

I’ve heard a lot of excitement about this project, and it would generate jobs, along with tourism and economic benefits for the west end. At the same time, we also have to understand the traffic impact on the Connections neighbourhood and make sure that there is sufficient water capacity to support this facility. Read more about the proposal here…

Heads up about distraction theft attempts

I’ve reposted a reminder from Ottawa Police about “distraction thefts”, after a report of a recent incident in Stittsville. Distraction thefts typically involve individuals posing as friendly strangers or salespeople. They may:

Ask for directions or strike up a conversation

Offer “free” jewellery or try to place items on you

Attempt to shake your hand or touch you

Work in pairs or small groups, sometimes from a vehicle or including a youth

While one person keeps you engaged, another may try to steal jewellery, wallets, or other valuables.

Read more about distraction thefts and how you can stay safe. If you’re the victim of an attempt, please report it to Ottawa Police: ottawapolice.ca/report/

Update on trees and tree protection

We’ve shared two updates about trees on my web site in recent days:

A summer update from Forestry Services about July 1 storm response, how they are expanding our community’s tree canopy, and how residents can help keep trees healthy. An overview of Ottawa’s Tree Protection by-law. Under the by-law, protected trees cannot be injured or removed without a tree permit from the City. That includes trees over 30 centimetres in diameter on private property. If you think a tree is being cut down illegally, please call 3-1-1 so that a forester can be dispatched as quickly as possible.

OC Transpo customer information

This summer, OC Transpo is hosting customer information sessions across the city to connect with customers directly. At these sessions, General Manager Rick Leary and his team will discuss how the Customer-First Action Plan will improve the customer experience and outline the service improvements coming this fall. The west-end session is on August 25…

Paul Lindsay Park stormwater maintenance

The in-pond work has been completed, and the pathway is open again. Water levels in the pond will gradually replenish over the coming days, subject to weather conditions. Some temporary cloudiness in the water is expected while levels stabilize. Once the sediment removal work is completed this fall, all disturbed areas will be restored with new sod. More information…

Trans Canada Trail re-gravelling postponed until October

This work has been postponed until after September 30 to avoid impacts on turtles. Active turtle season runs from April 1 to September 30 in Ontario. It covers the entire turtle reproductive cycle, including the peak nesting season in June, the summer incubation period, and finally, the hatching and fall migration period where hatchlings emerge and head back to the water. Because the Trans Canada Trail runs adjacent to key wetland habitats, performing heavy trail work during this time poses a major risk to nesting mothers and emerging hatchlings who frequently cross or nest in gravel embankments. More information…

Humane Society Emergency Pet Food Bank

Support the Ottawa Humane Society’s Emergency Pet Food Bank and help ensure no one has to choose between feeding themselves or their pet this summer. The OHS is collecting donations for their pet food drive and your support makes a real difference for pets in need. The OHS’s biggest need is dry dog food in 7 or 8 kilogram bags, but any unopened pet food is greatly appreciated. Drop off your donations at the OHS Shirley Kearns Memorial Adoption Centre, 245 West Hunt Club Road.