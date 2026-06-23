From a single truck to a legacy: Cavanagh family gives $1 million to support future of care

In 1953, with a single-axle dump truck and a strong work ethic, Tom Cavanagh started a small hauling business that grew into one of the region’s most recognized construction companies. Over time, the company helped build the roads, neighbourhoods, and infrastructure that communities across Ottawa and the surrounding region rely on every day.

Known for taking pride in his work and his deep commitment to community, Tom built a reputation as a business leader and someone who stepped forward when it mattered most. Whether creating jobs across the region, supporting local sports teams and festivals, or lending a hand in times of need, Tom could always be counted on.

“For Tom, success was never just about what you build,” says Lori Cavanagh, Executive Vice President of Cavanagh Construction and Chair of the Thomas Cavanagh Foundation. “It was about who you build it for.”

A legacy rooted in community

That belief continues to guide the Cavanagh family today. Through the Thomas Cavanagh Foundation, they are now donating $1 million in support of the Campaign to Create Tomorrow. For the Cavanagh family, it’s an investment in the future of healthcare in the same community that has been at the heart of their story for generations.

For decades, the Cavanagh name has been closely tied to community-building across the Ottawa Valley — not only through the infrastructure the company has delivered, but through a long-standing commitment to giving back. That commitment reflects Tom’s belief in giving where you live — a philosophy that continues to shape the family’s approach to philanthropy today.

A personal connection to care

Like so many families in the region, the Cavanagh’s connection to The Ottawa Hospital is deeply personal.

In recent years, multiple family members have spent time in the hospital, giving them a firsthand view of both the exceptional care provided and the growing pressures on the system. That experience, combined with Tom’s belief that “health is wealth,” helped inspire the family’s continued commitment to supporting healthcare close to home.

“Hospitals touch every family at some point. If you’re able to give, it’s something that truly makes a difference.” — Lori Cavanagh, Executive Vice President of Cavanagh Construction.

Building for the future

For the Cavanagh family, supporting the Campaign to Create Tomorrow is a natural extension of what they’ve always done — helping build strong, vibrant communities.

“Giving back locally is a part of who we are,” says Patrick Davies, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Cavanagh Group of Companies and Executive Director of the Thomas Cavanagh Foundation. “Our staff have built lives here with their families, so it’s never just about business. It’s about supporting the community we’re all a part of.”

A new hospital campus will bring modern facilities and advance research, all within a patient-centred environment — something the family knows will make a meaningful difference.

“Investing in something like this is really investing back into the community,” says Lori. “Hospitals touch every family at some point. If you’re able to give, it’s something that truly makes a difference.”